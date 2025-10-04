New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project

Event brings together southern youths for cultural exchange

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal30 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025
87
New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

The newly appointed governor of Phuket headed to a neighbouring province to join a youth event promoting unity, culture, and leadership through shared experiences.

Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanetra travelled to Phang Nga on Thursday, October 2, to join more than 100 youths from Thailand’s southern border provinces as part of the 45th San Jai Thai Su Jai Tai project.

The initiative, which promotes national unity and cultural exchange, aims to bridge understanding between communities through real-world experiences. At the official opening ceremony held at the Phang Nga Provincial Government Centre, General Surayud Chulanont, President of the Privy Council and of the San Jai Thai Su Jai Tai Foundation, presided as the special guest.

Officials from Phang Nga, Krabi and Phuket attended the event, alongside military and police representatives. Local host families also joined in welcoming the participating youth.

Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi are the three Andaman provinces hosting this year’s expanded version of the programme, which was initiated in 2011 by the late General Prem Tinsulanonda, former President of the Privy Council.

The initiative provides opportunities for youths from the conflict-affected provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Satun, and four districts of Songkhla to develop understanding, leadership and life skills in a multicultural society.

This year, a total of 440 participants are involved. Of those, 320 are visiting Bangkok and central provinces, while 120 are based in the Andaman region. In Phang Nga alone, 120 youths have been placed with 20 local host families, two per household, from October 2 to 16, according to The Phuket News.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Athit Boonyasophat, Secretary-General of the Foundation, said that the programme offers hands-on learning by immersing youths in local life. Participants experience the daily routines, values and customs of their host communities, encouraging empathy and cultural appreciation.

“Projects like this are essential for developing future leaders who value unity and respect differences,” Gen. Surayud said.

After their homestay, the group will return to Phang Nga for field trips and camp activities until October 20, before heading back to their home provinces the following day.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal30 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025
87

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.