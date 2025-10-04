New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project

The newly appointed governor of Phuket headed to a neighbouring province to join a youth event promoting unity, culture, and leadership through shared experiences.

Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanetra travelled to Phang Nga on Thursday, October 2, to join more than 100 youths from Thailand’s southern border provinces as part of the 45th San Jai Thai Su Jai Tai project.

The initiative, which promotes national unity and cultural exchange, aims to bridge understanding between communities through real-world experiences. At the official opening ceremony held at the Phang Nga Provincial Government Centre, General Surayud Chulanont, President of the Privy Council and of the San Jai Thai Su Jai Tai Foundation, presided as the special guest.

Officials from Phang Nga, Krabi and Phuket attended the event, alongside military and police representatives. Local host families also joined in welcoming the participating youth.

Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi are the three Andaman provinces hosting this year’s expanded version of the programme, which was initiated in 2011 by the late General Prem Tinsulanonda, former President of the Privy Council.

The initiative provides opportunities for youths from the conflict-affected provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Satun, and four districts of Songkhla to develop understanding, leadership and life skills in a multicultural society.

This year, a total of 440 participants are involved. Of those, 320 are visiting Bangkok and central provinces, while 120 are based in the Andaman region. In Phang Nga alone, 120 youths have been placed with 20 local host families, two per household, from October 2 to 16, according to The Phuket News.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Athit Boonyasophat, Secretary-General of the Foundation, said that the programme offers hands-on learning by immersing youths in local life. Participants experience the daily routines, values and customs of their host communities, encouraging empathy and cultural appreciation.

“Projects like this are essential for developing future leaders who value unity and respect differences,” Gen. Surayud said.

After their homestay, the group will return to Phang Nga for field trips and camp activities until October 20, before heading back to their home provinces the following day.