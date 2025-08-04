Thai man confesses to killing mother and hiding body in cement-filled bathtub

Murderer walks into police station and confesses shocking criminal act to officers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin51 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 4, 2025
165 1 minute read
Thai man confesses to killing mother and hiding body in cement-filled bathtub | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ TalknewsOnline

A Thai man surrendered himself to the police today, August 4, and confessed to killing his mother two weeks ago before hiding her body in a bathtub filled with cement.

The 33 year old man, Tarn, visited Romklao Police Station in the Romklao, Lat Krabang district, Bangkok to confess to the crime. Officers rushed to his home in Soi Romklao 27, where they detected a strong, unpleasant odour coming from the bathroom.

According to a report by Matichon, the bathtub was filled with cement, and Tarn admitted that he had hidden his mother’s body underneath it.

Tarn claimed that he had murdered his mother, later identified as 73 year old Worranan, by strangling her. He alleged that he committed the act because she complained too much. Several media outlets reported that Tarn had a history of mental illness.

Police sought assistance from rescue teams from the Rom Sai and Ruam Katanyu Foundations to recover the victim’s body. According to a report on the Ejan Facebook page, Tarn had first filled the bathtub with clothing before layering it with multiple levels of cement.

Tarn is now in police custody for further questioning and a medical evaluation.

Thai man murdered mother in Bangkok home
Photo via Facebook/ TalknewsOnline

A similar tragic case was reported in July last year, when the body of a 12 year old Thai girl was discovered stuffed inside a 200-litre ice cooler at a townhouse in Bangkok. The cooler had been filled with fertiliser soil and cement.

Related Articles

The girl’s adoptive father, who reportedly physically abused her to death, hid her body in the container. He allegedly beat her with a baseball bat after accusing her of stealing his customers’ dietary supplements. His girlfriend told police that the man was a frequent drug user.

Thai man turns himself in after killing mother and hiding her body in bathroom
Photo via Matichon

In another case from May last year, police arrested three South Korean men for the murder of a fellow countryman in Pattaya. They placed the victim’s body inside a plastic barrel, filled it with cement, and dumped it in a reservoir. Two of the suspects were sentenced to life imprisonment as they were found to be the main perpetrators.

Police investigates death of Thai mother after her son's confession
Photo via Matichon

Latest Thailand News
79 year old Thai woman rescued after 3 days lost in Phitsanulok forest | Thaiger Thailand News

79 year old Thai woman rescued after 3 days lost in Phitsanulok forest

32 seconds ago
Thai man confesses to killing mother and hiding body in cement-filled bathtub | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man confesses to killing mother and hiding body in cement-filled bathtub

51 minutes ago
TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025: Trusted fintech expo arrives in Kuala Lumpur | Thaiger Finance

TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025: Trusted fintech expo arrives in Kuala Lumpur

2 hours ago
Thai boy fatally stabbed and stripped over friend&#8217;s romantic rivalry | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy fatally stabbed and stripped over friend’s romantic rivalry

2 hours ago
Thai man loses leg after disassembling live grenade at home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man loses leg after disassembling live grenade at home

3 hours ago
Three children injured in motorcycle crash with car in Thanyaburi | Thaiger Road deaths

Three children injured in motorcycle crash with car in Thanyaburi

3 hours ago
Phuket intensifies drug crackdown with new phase of national campaign | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket intensifies drug crackdown with new phase of national campaign

3 hours ago
Thai MECC rescues stranded fishermen after two days at sea | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai MECC rescues stranded fishermen after two days at sea

4 hours ago
Body of tourist found decomposed in Doi Suthep forest, Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Body of tourist found decomposed in Doi Suthep forest, Chiang Mai

4 hours ago
Thai man commits suicide in police custody after shooting wife and daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man commits suicide in police custody after shooting wife and daughter

5 hours ago
Thailand boosts bird flu control after Cambodia outbreak | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand boosts bird flu control after Cambodia outbreak

5 hours ago
Car theft leaves Thai saleswoman devastated, losses over 50,000 baht | Thaiger Crime News

Car theft leaves Thai saleswoman devastated, losses over 50,000 baht

5 hours ago
Cambodian attack leaves Surin hospital with 45 million baht damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian attack leaves Surin hospital with 45 million baht damage

6 hours ago
Thai netizens slam foreign couple for sexual act on Pattaya baht bus | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai netizens slam foreign couple for sexual act on Pattaya baht bus

6 hours ago
Koh Samui&#8217;s property pivot: Luxury living, rising condos, and smart investments | Thaiger Property News

Koh Samui’s property pivot: Luxury living, rising condos, and smart investments

6 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest man after three-day stolen vehicle pursuit | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police arrest man after three-day stolen vehicle pursuit

6 hours ago
Nonthaburi man shot dead in Surat Thani rubber plantation | Thaiger Crime News

Nonthaburi man shot dead in Surat Thani rubber plantation

6 hours ago
Thai man claims self-defence after stabbing singer in Bangkok petrol station | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims self-defence after stabbing singer in Bangkok petrol station

6 hours ago
Thai police seize 4 million meth pills in drug bust | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police seize 4 million meth pills in drug bust

7 hours ago
Man tragically killed by crane in Chon Buri construction site | Thaiger Thailand News

Man tragically killed by crane in Chon Buri construction site

7 hours ago
Thai officials search for hidden Cambodian rockets after border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials search for hidden Cambodian rockets after border clash

7 hours ago
Surin province combats unauthorised drone threats with defensive actions | Thaiger Crime News

Surin province combats unauthorised drone threats with defensive actions

7 hours ago
Pickup truck loses wheel at Nakhon Ratchasima intersection (video) | Thaiger Road deaths

Pickup truck loses wheel at Nakhon Ratchasima intersection (video)

7 hours ago
Police intercept pickup carrying suspected stolen motorcycles in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Crime News

Police intercept pickup carrying suspected stolen motorcycles in Sa Kaeo

8 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and high sea waves expected in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and high sea waves expected in Thailand

8 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin51 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 4, 2025
165 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x