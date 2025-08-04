Thai man confesses to killing mother and hiding body in cement-filled bathtub

A Thai man surrendered himself to the police today, August 4, and confessed to killing his mother two weeks ago before hiding her body in a bathtub filled with cement.

The 33 year old man, Tarn, visited Romklao Police Station in the Romklao, Lat Krabang district, Bangkok to confess to the crime. Officers rushed to his home in Soi Romklao 27, where they detected a strong, unpleasant odour coming from the bathroom.

According to a report by Matichon, the bathtub was filled with cement, and Tarn admitted that he had hidden his mother’s body underneath it.

Tarn claimed that he had murdered his mother, later identified as 73 year old Worranan, by strangling her. He alleged that he committed the act because she complained too much. Several media outlets reported that Tarn had a history of mental illness.

Police sought assistance from rescue teams from the Rom Sai and Ruam Katanyu Foundations to recover the victim’s body. According to a report on the Ejan Facebook page, Tarn had first filled the bathtub with clothing before layering it with multiple levels of cement.

Tarn is now in police custody for further questioning and a medical evaluation.

A similar tragic case was reported in July last year, when the body of a 12 year old Thai girl was discovered stuffed inside a 200-litre ice cooler at a townhouse in Bangkok. The cooler had been filled with fertiliser soil and cement.

The girl’s adoptive father, who reportedly physically abused her to death, hid her body in the container. He allegedly beat her with a baseball bat after accusing her of stealing his customers’ dietary supplements. His girlfriend told police that the man was a frequent drug user.

In another case from May last year, police arrested three South Korean men for the murder of a fellow countryman in Pattaya. They placed the victim’s body inside a plastic barrel, filled it with cement, and dumped it in a reservoir. Two of the suspects were sentenced to life imprisonment as they were found to be the main perpetrators.