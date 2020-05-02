Malaysian authorities round up migrant workers over Covid-19 fears | The Thaiger

Malaysia
Malaysian authorities round up migrant workers over Covid-19 fears
After the recent debacle in neighbouring Singapore, Malaysian authorities are locating undocumented migrants to contain potential spread of Covid-19. Already around 700 migrants and refugees have been detained in the capital Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia does not formally recognise refugees, regarding them as illegal migrants.
Singapore’s recent surge in Covid-19 case numbers has been mainly from migrant workers living in cramped accommodations.
Those taken into custody include young children and Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. Raids occurred last night in downtown KL where thousands of migrants and asylum-seekers live.
The raids and detentions are aimed at preventing undocumented migrants from travelling to other areas as travel restrictions remain imposed to contain the virus.
Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador told Bernama that “We cannot allow them to move freely… as it will be difficult for us to track them down if they leave identified locations.”
“Those detained would be placed at a single location for monitoring until the movement curbs were lifted.”
There’s been a wave of public anger and xenophobia in Malaysia over recent days about the presence of foreign migrant workers, particularly aimed at Myanmar’s Rohingya refugees. The accusations, largely unfounded, include them spreading the virus and “being a burden on state resources”.
Malaysia has around 2 million registered foreign workers but authorities estimate many more are living in the Southeast Asian country without proper documents.
Meanwhile former Malaysian PM Dr Mahathir Mohamad has joined the chorus condemning the rejection of Rohingya refugees, saying the authorities’ recent decision to turn away a boat carrying some 400 of them was “inhumane”. Thousands of Rohingya ‘boat people’ take to the sea each year as a way of escaping the attacks from the Tatmadaw, the Burmese militia, and persecution from Buddhist-majority Burmese.
In a blog post, Mahathir said the authorities should instead have given them food and fuel so that they could make their way to another country or return to Myanmar.
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus Asia
Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains
Peeking through the curtains and testing the water, or flinging wide the door and going for it. Or somewhere in between.
Some South east Asian countries are starting to make cautious preparations to lift lockdown and travel restrictions. But this isn’t a competition – each country is having to look at the myriad of local issues as they factor in steps to re-open their economies. And every South east Asian country has different priorities.
Vietnam has already ended the government’s “social distancing measures” this week, except in some districts of the northern capital Hanoi. The Vietnamese health authorities reported no new cases for seven days in a row, giving them the confidence of being the first of the ten nations to reboot their economy.
But compared to the rest of the world the numbers in South east Asia have been tiny. In fact, all added up, South east Asia’s reported cases make up a minuscule 1.3% of the world’s cases (despite widespread belief that the numbers in Indonesia are actually a lot higher than reported). In comparison, the case numbers in the US have burst through the 1 million mark in the past 24 hours, with more than 56,000 deaths. Spain, Italy, France and the UK are also still struggling to contain the coronavirus, all with more than 20,000 deaths.
Singapore, an island state of only 5.6 million people, leads the way in the region with nearly *15,000 cases (mostly migrant workers). Meanwhile the most populous of the South east Asian nations, Indonesia, with a population of 264 million, is in second place with *9,511 reported cases. But Reuters today published a report that there have already been 2,200 deaths in the archipelago, three times the officially of *773 deaths.
The stark difference in the tallies, relative to their populations, has been put down to the quality of the testing regimes in the two countries – none of the region’s epidemiologists believe Indonesia is correctly reporting case numbers. The city-state has struggled to control the epidemic, mainly among migrant workers. Singapore has discovered over 7,000 new cases in the past seven days alone.
* Figures as of 1930 Tuesday, Thai time
Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines imposed levels of restrictions after infections started to climb. In Thailand there was a national nighty curfew, closure of all non-essential shops, rules about the wearing of masks and travel restrictions, keeping Thai’s within the borders of their provinces (and some cases within the boundaries of their suburbs).
Today Thailand has extended it emergency decree, a state of emergency giving their prime minister sweeping powers to make instant decisions. The state of emergency now runs to the end of May despite the number of ne cases slowing to a trickle over the past week.
But preparations for easing restrictions around Thailand are now apparent. The cabinet is considering decreasing the level of intensity and scope of restrictions that affect the normal operation of Thai businesses. Thais look forward to a gradual easing of the draconian restrictions in coming weeks.
But the nation’s most pressing problem will be to figure out how to salvage it’s valuable tourism industry, said to contribute from 15-18% of the country’s total GDP. The tourist magnets, like Phuket and Pattaya, have been devoid of tourists for nearly two months and the shops and bars remain shuttered. Although restrictions may soon be lifted, allowing some semblance of trade, there is unlikely to be any resurgence in Thai tourism until sometime in 2021.
A lot will depend on other countries re-opening their borders, the aviation industry finding a way to sustain scheduled flights and a willingness of international travellers to get back on planes. And will they have the money anyway? And will insurance companies provide insurance for travellers until a viable vaccine is on the market?Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
25 more arrested entering Thailand by wading across river from Malaysia
Another 25 Thai workers were arrested this morning for illegal border crossing after wading across the Kolok River from Malaysia to Thailand. They were placed in mandatory 14 day quarantine and charged with illegal entry. They are part of a group of Thai workers left stranded in Malaysia, which has extended its lockdown order to May 12.
Their desperation is nothing new. Hundreds of Thai workers have been stranded in Malaysia, some for days or weeks, often without food or money, due to travel restriction and paperwork requirements brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak.
They were caught on the Thai side of the river by a team from the 48th Ranger Regiment patrolling along a 3 kilometre stretch of the river after learning that a large number of Thai workers had chosen to cross the porous border via natural channels.
The 25 were taken to the Sungai Kolok border checkpoint where they were charged with illegal entry, and are to be sent to their home provinces for 14 day quarantine, pending legal action.
One Thai man, who worked at a Thai restaurant in Kuala Lumpur for over 10 years, said he left the city without any money in his pocket and had not eaten anything since leaving Kuala Lumpur. He said he and many others decided to cross the border via the river, fully aware it was illegal. But in order to return via the legal border checkpoints, they needed money and travel documents.
“We badly wanted to come home. It is time for Ramadan.”
The man says he was treated unexpectedly well by police and military officers. After having their temperatures taken, he and the others were were given “plenty of food and advice.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Asia
Thailand names 5 more ASEAN countries as ‘high risk’, 4 are border nations
A Ministry of Public Health announcement yesterday, signed by Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and published in the Royal Gazette, claims the Covid-19 situation in 5 nearby countries is escalating. Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia and Myanmar have now been added to the list of countries and territories considered as high risk areas for infection.
On March 6, Thailand had named four countries: China (including Hong Kong and Macau), South Korea, Italy and Iran, as being high risk areas for Covid-19 infection, though Hong Kong and South Korea have contained their outbreaks admirably.
Somehow the recent surge in cases in Singapore, which has doubled its number of active cases in just six days, escaped the Minister’s attention. The island state now has 10,141 cases making it the highest number of cases in South east Asia.
The announcement makes the re-opening of borders with the neighbouring countries for trade and travel unlikely in the short-term. It would also make a resumption of flights to and from these countries unlikely to begin again soon.
Here is the text of a government press release:
“The Ministry of Public Health has issued a new announcement, defining five more countries as dangerous communicable disease areas for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).
The “Announcement Regarding the Areas Outside the Kingdom Which Are Considered Dangerous Communicable Disease Areas for Covid-19” is in effect from 23 April 2020 onwards, after it was published in the Royal Gazette on 22 April 2020.
In this announcement, the five countries include Malaysia, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, the Republic of Indonesia, and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.
The Ministry of Public Health in early March 2020 defined four countries as dangerous communicable disease areas. The four countries include the Republic of Korea, the People’s Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions), the Republic of Italy, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
The new announcement brings the number of dangerous communicable disease areas for Covid-19 outside the Kingdom to nine. It was issued as Thailand is facing a high risk of Covid-19 from travelers from the countries sharing borders with Thailand.
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | The Pattaya News
