Subscribe to The Thaiger

Get all the latest news, promotions and be in the monthly draw for a major prize.

* indicates required
Connect with us

Phuket

Seven arrested with 500 kilograms of kratom in Phuket

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 hours ago

on

Seven arrested with 500 kilograms of kratom in Phuket | The Thaiger

Officers have arrested seven suspects in possession of 500 kilograms of kratom. Police seized the kratom and made the arrests in Thalang today.

Officers arrested three female and four male suspects – 34 year old Prapawadee Sangiem, 30 year old Kemmika Wongkla, 29 Wanidanut Manratoe, 27 year old Nirat Jaeka, 23 year old Tawatchai Chapharb, 23 year old  Bakareeya Waehama and 49 year old Jaran Wongkla.

Officers seized 500 kilograms of kratom leaves and four cars.

The arrests follow a tip-off at 4am early today telling officers that kratom will be transferred to Phuket from Songkhla with four vehicles involved.

Officers located the targeted vehicles and followed them. Two targeted vehicles stopped at a house in Cherng Talay while two others stopped in front of the PPT gas station in Baan Mak Prok, Thalang. Officers discovered kratom inside the vehicles.

Seven arrested with 500 kilograms of kratom in Phuket | News by The Thaiger Seven arrested with 500 kilograms of kratom in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

 



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Entertainment

Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 27, 2018

By

Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019 | The Thaiger

New years eve is just around the corner. Are you ready?

There are lots of options for dinner around the island. But what are you doing after that on December 31?– when the kids go to bed and the adults can go out, where there is bubbly to be found and music to dance to.

In case you’re not sure, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are some amazing options to make your new years eve the best yet…

Catch Beach Club

Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019 | News by The Thaiger

Countdown starts now! An epic NYE Extravaganza party on the beach with Sensational entertainment spread on five stages. Enjoy this glorious day with us. Enjoy a full spectrum of the “crème de la crème” entertainment, dancers, DJs, performances and shows with the year’s cherry on the cake: London’s House duo Prok & Fitch

****

Kata Rocks

Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019 | News by The Thaiger

Countdown & After Party! Hours of handcrafted drinks, canapés, live DJs and musical performances playing your favourite retro jams and spectacular fireworks to welcome the New Year! Champagne toasts, selfies with shimmering Andaman sea backdrop, and everyone in the pool early AM frenzy. (9.30pm until late)

****

Dream Beach Club 

Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019 | News by The Thaigerpresents WHITE & GOLD – NYE 2018 PARTY
December 31, 2018 | 7pm – Late

Join us for the countdown party of the year, with the biggest international line up in Phuket!! Featuring world exclusive performance by F A I T H L E S S (DJ SET)

****

Xana Beach Club 

Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019 | News by The Thaiger

New Year’s Eve Countdown Party. Countdown in style from 10pm onwards, dazzling fireworks show, groovy music from the celebrity DJ ‘Lady Lee’ and a complimentary glass of bubbly or house wine to toast to success in 2019 as the clock strikes midnight. After the countdown, guests are invited to join the after-party, led by DJs.

****

Monkey Diva

Yes, we are aware that this includes dinner but, and its big but, this is something different, intimate, exciting and I know even you will want to join in the show.  The New Year’s Eve Ball.

Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019 | News by The Thaiger

“We will be welcoming the New Year in Extravagant style with an evening filled with colours, music, tastes and bubbles.

This celebration will be in the company of our Glam Divas who will put rhythm to the night with a 4 parts stage variety of unique performances where guests are invited to share the stage and the floor until l countdown to midnight and beyond!

Join us and come in your best Diva and Glam outfits on our most joyful night which will be the highlight of your festive season in Phuket.”

****

Cafe del Mar

Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019 | News by The Thaiger

Bye Bye 2018 & Good Morning 2019

New Year’s Evening Celebration to 2019 at Cafe Del Mar Phuket

Music by: Joe Gradante | Nicola Vega | Sam Sparacio | Dj Man | Dj Kay

Show: Aerial performance | Fireworks on the beach | Dancers | 2019 Countdown Party

Entrance Fee: 2000 baht net / pers

****

Illuzion

Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019 | News by The Thaiger

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2019

Prepare yourselves to be part of the very last and unforgettable experience of 2018 with ILLUZION Phuket and begin the New Year at the top venue in Thailand with:

Danny Avila (#38 TOP100 DJs by DJ MAG)

****

Iguana Beach Club

Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019 | News by The Thaiger

Bermudos Crew invite you to tropical New Yers Eve party at private beach Iguana! Music trip from sunset to sunrise from Wayu, Radar, German Shmidt, Stixplanet, Dassana and Dennis Lee. Special sound and light, exclusive performance, fire show and fireworks at midnight! Thai cuisine available all night long.

****

Paradise Beach Club – Full Moon Party

Why not mix new years and a full moon party? What could possibly go wrong?

Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019 | News by The Thaiger

Paradise Beach presents the BIGGEST OPEN AIR FESTIVAL in Phuket to celebrate the coming of the NEW YEAR right on our stunning beach overlooking the beauty of Patong Bay.

****

Surf House Phuket 

Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019 | News by The Thaiger

Come and join us for the New Year’s Celebration at Surf House Kata Beach.

Welcome 2019 with our amazing crew of DJ, Fire-show & Surf House dancers thought the night. So come on down and join us at the coolest place on Kata Beach.

Book your table now and enjoy the best rooftop view of the Firework show over kata beach at 00:00.
Party starts from 7pm until late

Continue Reading

Phang Nga

Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 27, 2018

By

Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: ชารีพหัวควน VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket 

Two whale sharks have been spotted off Kamala Beach this week.

A Facebook user ‘Niruj Kdtv Kamala’ has posted two photos on his personal facebook with a message reading, “Kamala fishermen have spotted two whale sharks which were swimming with the boat about three nautical miles off Kamala Beach.”

Meanwhile, a large whale shark has also been spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi in Phang Nga Bay last week.

Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach | News by The Thaiger

PHANG NGA BAYYesterday a large whale shark was spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi.VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket

Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 23, 2018

Continue Reading

Phuket

Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s date announced – Registration opens today

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 27, 2018

By

Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s date announced – Registration opens today | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Triathlon Magazine Canada

Laguna Phuket has announced the 26th annual edition of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon. It will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Comprising LPT signature race distance of 1.8Km Swim, 50Km Bike, and 12Km Run, registration for 2019 edition of Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race is now open.

Interested athletes are advised to book their slot as soon as possible to enjoy Super Early Bird discount (available until January 31, 2019).

Following the sold-out success at the first launch in 2018, LPT’s sprint distance “25 For 25 Sprint” (0.5Km swim, 18.5Km bike, and 6Km run) will be staged once again on the same day as the LPT in 2019.

Back by popular demand, the 26th LPT will once again feature “Charity Fun Run”. Comprising 5Km and 10Km run and 2Km distance for junior runners, the Charity Fun Run will take place on Saturday, 23 November’s late afternoon and raise funds in support of local Phuket children.

Find more information HERE.Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s date announced – Registration opens today | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading
Phuket Weather
December 27, 2018, 5:25 pm
29.0
°C
Temperature
62
%
Humidity
18
km/h
Wind from West-Northwest
0.0
mm
Rainfall
20
%
Cloud Cover
31
Heat Index

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending