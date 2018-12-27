Seven arrested with 500 kilograms of kratom in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Seven arrested with 500 kilograms of kratom in Phuket
Officers have arrested seven suspects in possession of 500 kilograms of kratom. Police seized the kratom and made the arrests in Thalang today.
Officers arrested three female and four male suspects – 34 year old Prapawadee Sangiem, 30 year old Kemmika Wongkla, 29 Wanidanut Manratoe, 27 year old Nirat Jaeka, 23 year old Tawatchai Chapharb, 23 year old Bakareeya Waehama and 49 year old Jaran Wongkla.
Officers seized 500 kilograms of kratom leaves and four cars.
The arrests follow a tip-off at 4am early today telling officers that kratom will be transferred to Phuket from Songkhla with four vehicles involved.
Officers located the targeted vehicles and followed them. Two targeted vehicles stopped at a house in Cherng Talay while two others stopped in front of the PPT gas station in Baan Mak Prok, Thalang. Officers discovered kratom inside the vehicles.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Entertainment
Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019
New years eve is just around the corner. Are you ready?
There are lots of options for dinner around the island. But what are you doing after that on December 31?– when the kids go to bed and the adults can go out, where there is bubbly to be found and music to dance to.
In case you’re not sure, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are some amazing options to make your new years eve the best yet…
Countdown starts now! An epic NYE Extravaganza party on the beach with Sensational entertainment spread on five stages. Enjoy this glorious day with us. Enjoy a full spectrum of the “crème de la crème” entertainment, dancers, DJs, performances and shows with the year’s cherry on the cake: London’s House duo Prok & Fitch
****
Countdown & After Party! Hours of handcrafted drinks, canapés, live DJs and musical performances playing your favourite retro jams and spectacular fireworks to welcome the New Year! Champagne toasts, selfies with shimmering Andaman sea backdrop, and everyone in the pool early AM frenzy. (9.30pm until late)
****
presents WHITE & GOLD – NYE 2018 PARTY
December 31, 2018 | 7pm – Late
Join us for the countdown party of the year, with the biggest international line up in Phuket!! Featuring world exclusive performance by F A I T H L E S S (DJ SET)
****
New Year’s Eve Countdown Party. Countdown in style from 10pm onwards, dazzling fireworks show, groovy music from the celebrity DJ ‘Lady Lee’ and a complimentary glass of bubbly or house wine to toast to success in 2019 as the clock strikes midnight. After the countdown, guests are invited to join the after-party, led by DJs.
****
Yes, we are aware that this includes dinner but, and its big but, this is something different, intimate, exciting and I know even you will want to join in the show. The New Year’s Eve Ball.
“We will be welcoming the New Year in Extravagant style with an evening filled with colours, music, tastes and bubbles.
This celebration will be in the company of our Glam Divas who will put rhythm to the night with a 4 parts stage variety of unique performances where guests are invited to share the stage and the floor until l countdown to midnight and beyond!
Join us and come in your best Diva and Glam outfits on our most joyful night which will be the highlight of your festive season in Phuket.”
****
Bye Bye 2018 & Good Morning 2019
New Year’s Evening Celebration to 2019 at Cafe Del Mar Phuket
Music by: Joe Gradante | Nicola Vega | Sam Sparacio | Dj Man | Dj Kay
Show: Aerial performance | Fireworks on the beach | Dancers | 2019 Countdown Party
Entrance Fee: 2000 baht net / pers
****
NEW YEAR’S EVE 2019
Prepare yourselves to be part of the very last and unforgettable experience of 2018 with ILLUZION Phuket and begin the New Year at the top venue in Thailand with:
Danny Avila (#38 TOP100 DJs by DJ MAG)
****
Bermudos Crew invite you to tropical New Yers Eve party at private beach Iguana! Music trip from sunset to sunrise from Wayu, Radar, German Shmidt, Stixplanet, Dassana and Dennis Lee. Special sound and light, exclusive performance, fire show and fireworks at midnight! Thai cuisine available all night long.
****
Paradise Beach Club – Full Moon Party
Why not mix new years and a full moon party? What could possibly go wrong?
Paradise Beach presents the BIGGEST OPEN AIR FESTIVAL in Phuket to celebrate the coming of the NEW YEAR right on our stunning beach overlooking the beauty of Patong Bay.
****
Come and join us for the New Year’s Celebration at Surf House Kata Beach.
Welcome 2019 with our amazing crew of DJ, Fire-show & Surf House dancers thought the night. So come on down and join us at the coolest place on Kata Beach.
Book your table now and enjoy the best rooftop view of the Firework show over kata beach at 00:00.
Party starts from 7pm until late
Phang Nga
Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach
PHOTOS: ชารีพหัวควน VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket
Two whale sharks have been spotted off Kamala Beach this week.
A Facebook user ‘Niruj Kdtv Kamala’ has posted two photos on his personal facebook with a message reading, “Kamala fishermen have spotted two whale sharks which were swimming with the boat about three nautical miles off Kamala Beach.”
Meanwhile, a large whale shark has also been spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi in Phang Nga Bay last week.
PHANG NGA BAYYesterday a large whale shark was spotted at Koh Pak Biea between Phang Nga and Krabi.VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket
Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 23, 2018
Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s date announced – Registration opens today
PHOTO: Triathlon Magazine Canada
Laguna Phuket has announced the 26th annual edition of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon. It will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Comprising LPT signature race distance of 1.8Km Swim, 50Km Bike, and 12Km Run, registration for 2019 edition of Asia’s longest-standing triathlon race is now open.
Interested athletes are advised to book their slot as soon as possible to enjoy Super Early Bird discount (available until January 31, 2019).
Following the sold-out success at the first launch in 2018, LPT’s sprint distance “25 For 25 Sprint” (0.5Km swim, 18.5Km bike, and 6Km run) will be staged once again on the same day as the LPT in 2019.
Back by popular demand, the 26th LPT will once again feature “Charity Fun Run”. Comprising 5Km and 10Km run and 2Km distance for junior runners, the Charity Fun Run will take place on Saturday, 23 November’s late afternoon and raise funds in support of local Phuket children.
Find more information HERE.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Two Koreans drown in freak golf buggy accident in Phitsanulok
Deputy PM links last night’s Songkhla attack to local issues
Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019
Seven arrested with 500 kilograms of kratom in Phuket
Blacklisted Egyptian arrested in Krabi, changed one letter in his passport name
Thailand’s emerging ‘go to’ location for New Year
Hua Hin “full for New Year”
Three bombs found on a Songkhla beach after blasts damage famous mermaid statue
Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach
Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s date announced – Registration opens today
GoAir expands flights to Phuket with daily operations
Religious ceremonies held at the Tsunami Memorial Wall in Mai Khao
Melbourne loses its crown as the World’s Most Livable City
Hotel room rates remain stagnant whilst Airbnb continues to grow in Thailand
Prawit’s luxury watch probe, delayed outcome by the NACC
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket2 days ago
4,600 million baht in assets seized from illegal tour company
-
Thailand1 day ago
Man kills ex-girlfriend and two others during jealous rage in Lampang
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
From condoms to condos – Southeast Asia’s sex tourism journey
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok blanketed by smog for at least another day
-
Thailand1 day ago
Medical marijuana is now legal in Thailand
-
Thailand1 day ago
Cabinet passes civil partnership bill for same-sex couples
-
Phuket1 day ago
Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach
-
South3 days ago
Last Full Moon Party for 2018 attracts 30,000
You must be logged in to post a comment Login