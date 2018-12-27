Subscribe to The Thaiger

South

Deputy PM links last night’s Songkhla attack to local issues

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

53 mins ago

on

Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, and defence minister, has linked last night’s Songkhla bomb attacks to politics in the southern province.

He says he is confident that the incidents had nothing to do with insurgency in the deep South, claiming that security authorities already knew who was behind the Samila Beach attack.

“The aim was to cause chaos during the New Year festival. The attacks may have stemmed from internal political problems in the province, though we believe the attackers were separatists,” he said, without elaborating.

The Thaiger notes the deputy PM’s contradictions in his brief statements.

Earlier report about the incident HERE.

The double explosions on Wednesday night only damaged the tail of a famous mermaid statue on the beach. The explosions coincided with Prawit’s visit to the province to distribute land title deeds among local people.

SOURCE: The Nation



The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

South

Three bombs found on a Songkhla beach after blasts damage famous mermaid statue

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 27, 2018

By

A bomb squad has discovered three explosive devices at Samila Beach in Songkhla province, hours after two blasts damaged the landmark mermaid statue.

The types of bombs are still unknown.

The three explosives were found at the beach during a search after last night’s explosions.

The landmark golden mermaid statue at Samila Beach was damaged by two explosions on Wednesday night. No-one was injured in the blasts that occurred about 10pm. The tail of the mermaid was damaged.

SOURCE: The Nation

South

One dead and two injured in ambulance crash in Trang

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

December 26, 2018

By

PHOTOS: The Nation

An ambulance has collided into a truck in Trang province today. The crash killed an assistant nurse and injured two others.

Police say the accident occurred on a bypass road in the province’s Huai Yot district before 6am. The ambulance belongs to the Wattanapat Hospital Trang. The ambulance was on its way back to the hospital after delivering a patient.

Assistant nurse 26 year old Bongkot Sripetch was killed at the scene. Another nurse, 26 year old Pimchanok Kwansian and driver 40 year old Paisan Sornnarin, were seriously injured.

Police believe the ambulance driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel. Police have been questioning the truck driver, Prayoon Srisongkhram.

SOURCE: The Nation

South

Defence volunteers robbed of their guns in Pattani

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

December 24, 2018

By

by Pares Lohasan

Police a hunting for six males suspected to have seized guns and bullets from 10 village defence volunteers assigned to guard a local school in Pattani province’s Sai Buri district last night.

The suspects made off with four shotguns and 20 bullets. 

Sai Buri police superintendent Pol Colonel Montri Khongwatmai led forensic police to inspect Ban Seu Dang School in Moo 4 of tambon Troh Bon on Monday morning. The six armed men attacked the volunteers at 9.30pm, gagged and tied them up before fleeing with the guns and bullets.

The school was closed for a day to ensure the safety of teachers and students as well as facilitate police investigation at the scene.

Police retrieved a black hat that one of the suspects had left behind along with some ropes. Police are also checking CCTV cameras in the area for information about the suspects and their escape route.

Initial investigation revealed that the six men in black clothes, with their faces covered, were armed with four rifles and a pistol. They are suspected to have been hiding in the school compound. They attacked the defence volunteers, who showed up alone or in groups of 2-3 persons at a time to report for duty to guard the school at night. The volunteers were reportedly taken by surprise before they were gagged and tied up.

The volunteers were warned against resisting or putting up a fight, as the assailants only wanted to take away their guns. The assailants then made off with the four shotguns and 20 bullets on three motorcycles towards Thung Yang Daeng district.

STORY: The Nation

