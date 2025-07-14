Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs

Police raided a shop called TOM GUN KUP near a university in Bangkok, seizing a large quantity of kratom juice and dangerous drugs. The operation yesterday, July 13, led to the arrest of 26 year old Jirakit and 23 year old sales employee, Nanthanat.

Police Colonel Santi Kornkasem, along with his team, including Deputy Superintendent Voraprat Wuttarak and Police Captain Yoschanin Prasertsopha, conducted the search at the shop located in Soi Wongsawang 11, Bang Sue district.

The operation followed a tip-off received by Police Captain Yoschanin Prasertsopha, revealing the illicit production of the concoction known as 4×100, involving boiled kratom leaves mixed with cough syrup and other hazardous substances.

Upon searching the premises, officers found various illegal items stored throughout the shop. Behind the premises, two pots of kratom juice were discovered, with an additional 19 bottles hidden in a refrigerated unit.

The confiscated items included six crates of raw kratom leaves, 560 green-and-yellow capsules, and numerous other drugs.

Additionally, they seized 19 bottles of 1.5 ml kratom juice, 64 black plastic bottle caps, cannabis flower buds, 70 cannabis-infused brownies, a digital scale, a cash register, 2,825 baht (US$87) in cash, and three 50-litre boiling pots. Mobile phones and a tablet were also retrieved.

The accused admitted to producing kratom juice based on customer orders, earning between 5,000 and 9,000 baht (US$155 to 230) per transaction. Initially, they face charges for producing and selling food products containing kratom without proper labelling in Thai, violating the Food Act of 1979.

They are also accused of selling modern medicine without permission and selling dangerous drugs in the absence of a pharmacist, according to the Drug Act of 1967.

Further charges include practising pharmacy without registration and permission under the Pharmacy Profession Act of 1994, and violating the Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional Medicine Wisdom Act of 1999 by studying, researching, exporting, selling, or processing controlled herbs for commercial purposes.

Pol. Cap. Yoschanin noted a concerning trend among youths seeking substances like promethazine, procodeine, and tramadol from pharmacies to mix with painkillers or cough syrups for recreational use. Such practices pose severe health risks and can be life-threatening, as these are potent drugs meant for severe pain.

The suspects and confiscated items have been handed over to the Prachachuen Police Station for further legal action, reported KhaoSod.