Blacklisted Egyptian arrested in Krabi, changed one letter in his passport name | The Thaiger

An Egyptian man, who had already been blacklisted for 10 years, has now been arrested in Ao Nang, Krabi after entering the country by making a minor change to his name.

Krabi Immigration Police Chief Col Supparueak Pankoson says, “27 year old Egyptian man Motazz Aly Mohammed Alyelnoby was arrested on Tuesday.”

“We have found that Alyelnoby was suspected of overstaying his visa in Thailand. Officers went to a house in Ao Nang. They found Alyelnoby at the house. ”

“He was arrested back in April for overstaying his visa by 931 days and, at that time, had been blacklisted from entering the country for 10 years.”

“After that he got a new passport by changing his name from ‘i’ to ‘y’ – ‘Motazz Ali’ to ‘Motazz Aly’. Then he entered the country again.”

“He has confessed that he was operating a restaurant in Ao Nang with his friend. He will now be deported.”





