Blacklisted Egyptian arrested in Krabi, changed one letter in his passport name | The Thaiger

Krabi
Blacklisted Egyptian arrested in Krabi, changed one letter in his passport name
An Egyptian man, who had already been blacklisted for 10 years, has now been arrested in Ao Nang, Krabi after entering the country by making a minor change to his name.
Krabi Immigration Police Chief Col Supparueak Pankoson says, “27 year old Egyptian man Motazz Aly Mohammed Alyelnoby was arrested on Tuesday.”
“We have found that Alyelnoby was suspected of overstaying his visa in Thailand. Officers went to a house in Ao Nang. They found Alyelnoby at the house. ”
“He was arrested back in April for overstaying his visa by 931 days and, at that time, had been blacklisted from entering the country for 10 years.”
“After that he got a new passport by changing his name from ‘i’ to ‘y’ – ‘Motazz Ali’ to ‘Motazz Aly’. Then he entered the country again.”
“He has confessed that he was operating a restaurant in Ao Nang with his friend. He will now be deported.”
Krabi
New red flags set up at Maya Bay to prevent tourist swimmers
The Mu-Koh Phi Phi National Park Officers have set new red flags around Maya Bay to prevent boats and tourists swimming into the area.
Red flags and signs have also been placed at the Bay’s entrance that to prevent entry and swimming into the closed bay.
National park officer say that there were some tour boat operators who have suggested tourists to swim into Maya Bay area. Some tourists have swum and entered coral restoration area.
Maya Bay was closed indefinitely, extending an initial six month closure earlier this year.
Frequent schools of black-tip reef sharks are being sighted swimming in knee-deep water around the beaches of the Phi-Phi islands, causing hope among conservationists that the closure is starting to help the tourist-magnet recover.
Krabi
Krabi man arrested after shooting his friend with an M16 rifle
The Plai Praya Police in Krabi have been notified that a man has sustained serious injuries after being shot at a house in Plai Praya.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find blood all over the floor. Bullet holes were found in the windows and doors of the residence. Four M16 rifle cartridges were found on the ground
23 year old Suppachock Bangsok, a motorbike mechanic, had sustained serious injuries as a result of bullet wounds and had already been taken to Krabi Hospital in critical condition.
32 year old Kietisak Choochaui, the alleged gunman, was later arrested at his house nearby.
Kietisak told police that he was jealous as Suppachock was always talking with his wife. Kietisak admitted that he and his wife have being separated as they were having problems with their relationship.
Kietisak was taken to Plai Praya Police Station where he has been assisting police with their enquiries.
Krabi
UPDATE: Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats
In a follow up to our article yesterday about the man being arrested ‘in possession of exotic mixed wild cats;, Junie Kovacs, the Founder of the Lanta Animal Welfare has sent The Thaiger an update, saying…
“Even though members from Lanta Animal Welfare and wild life officers tried to convince the man that it would be best to sterilise the kittens, he refused.”
This is yesterday’s story….
A man has been arrested after being found in possession of mixed protected wild cats which, authorities claim, are very ‘fierce’.
Officers went to a house in Koh Lanta, Krabi after they were notified that a man was keeping protected Leopard Cats.
A male three year old Leopard Cat weighing two kilograms were found inside a big cage at the house. 33 year old Supakdee Sangkhao said he was the the owner of the cat.
Officers also found a female Bengal Cat and 17 kittens walking around the house. Officers believe the kittens are a mixture of Leopard Cat and Bengal Cat.
Supakdee has also been charged with illegal possession of protected animals.
Supakdee says, “Local people gave me this Leopard Cat since it was very young. A European tourist gave me the Bangal Cat. I didn’t know that keeping them was illegal.”
The mixture of these two wild cat cat breeds are very popular amongst people who like cats. They are quite large and have fur like tiger. They cost from ten thousands to hundred thousand baht. Police suspect that Supakdee was breeding the cats commercially and are conducting further investigations.
