Gold factory sues 3 employees and 2 retailers for 400 million baht theft

A gold factory sued three employees and two retailers for stealing gold worth over 400 million baht between December last year and June this year.

The factory’s representative, 41 year old Thittimon Watwanvorakul, spoke to the media yesterday, October 21, about the case. She revealed that the factory discovered more than 103 kilogrammes of stolen gold jewellery, valued at around 400 million baht, in June.

Thittimon explained that her factory produces gold jewellery and distributes it to gold shops and stores. A review showed that the thefts occurred between mid-December 2024 and June 10, 2025.

The three employees worked as salespeople, responsible for taking orders from gold shops and delivering the jewellery. Two of the staff joined the factory in 2023, and the third joined in 2024. None had shown any suspicious behaviour prior to the thefts.

According to Thittimon, the theft was allegedly a joint operation between three factory employees and the two owners of the gold shop. Investigators believe the shop’s inability to pay for repeated orders of gold accessories, having reached its credit limit with the factory, served as the motive.

The shop owners and employees then allegedly created 30 fake invoices using the names of 25 gold shops to withdraw gold from the factory.

The factory normally provides shops with 14-day credit, after which payment is made in gold bars. However, the factory later discovered that the 25 shops had not placed any orders. Official reminders were sent to the shops, which confirmed that they had never ordered gold, revealing the 400 million baht theft.

The three employees were called in for questioning. They claimed they were trying to boost factory sales, but Thittimon was not convinced.

The suspects later admitted that they had collaborated with the gold shop owners. The owners acknowledged taking the gold and agreed to repay it. The factory then ordered the shop owners to sign a debt acknowledgement.

The factory’s lawyer, Amnuayporn Maneewan, told the media that the factory had initially filed a complaint at Bang Sao Thong Police Station in August 2025, seeking action against the three sales staff and the two shop owners. However, after more than three months, there had been no progress.

Amnuayporn subsequently pursued the case in court, suing all five suspects for theft from an employer and handling stolen property. Taling Chan Civil Court has set a hearing for December 22.