Economy
Thailand’s manufacturing production highest in 23 months
After 2 years of falling, largely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Thailand’s manufacturing production index has grown for the first time in 23 months. The index, which measures manufacturing activity, hit 107.73 last month, which is the highest it has been since April of 2019. With a growth of 4.12% in the last year, the index had its strongest performance since October of 2018.
The Office of Industrial Economics monitors these figures and attributes the positive growth to Thailand’s trading partners having increased demand for Thai exports. They also pointed out though that growth is more easily achieved from the low bar set by last year’s Covid-19 hampered figures.
The Thai government implemented economic stimulus packages that helped boost production, along with the start of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Confidence was raised, and Thailand’s manufacturing capacity utilisation rates rose from 65.06% in February to 69.59% in March.
The numbers were slightly below the predicted 4.4% increase but were still the fastest growth pace in 29 months. Another increase is expected in April’s figures. Thai officials say that Thailand’s manufacturing sector is so far unaffected by the third wave of Covid-19 sweeping the country with much higher infections and deaths than previous waves. With the global economy improving, demand is up and production is capable of delivering. They predict a 2% to 3% rise in the MPI this year, a welcomed improvement over last years 9.3% drop.
Economy
Foreign investors eye business in Thailand as hotels face closure during new outbreak
The new wave of Covid-19 infections this month has led to a drop in occupancy rates at Thailand hotels, some reporting drops of 5% to 30%, battering hoteliers that have already been struggling from a year of little to no foreign tourists. Some hotel operators have been forced to sell their businesses, according to the president of the Arjarnnar Asset Management Group, Thammajak Lenuangprasert.
Soft loans and the debt moratorium programme have helped keep some hotels running, but Thammajak says some have decided to sell their hotels to foreign investment groups who have been taking advantage of the low prices.
“Currently, there are European and Chinese companies looking to buy 4 to 5 star hotels in Thailand priced at over 2 billion baht, while 3 star hotels are also desirable provided they are in a prime location… Investors are eyeing hotels in Thailand as our country is a prominent tourism destination, while the outbreak has driven the selling price down and makes it an excellent opportunity to buy.”
While some foreign investors are putting money down on luxury resorts, others are investing in hostels in Southeast Asia. The Bodega Hostel Group, which runs hostels in Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia, was just bought out for 450 million baht by the Collective Hospitality Group.
With the new wave of Covid prompting travel restrictions and closure orders, hotel and hostel operators across Thailand are in need of financial aid, according to the president of the Thai Hotels Association, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi.
“The government’s soft loan and debt moratorium programme only partly helped the hotel industry… What we really need is a co-payment programme that would help pay half of employee wages to keep the business afloat and maintain employment.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economy
Shopping centres, supermarkets and convenience stores to close an hour earlier in Red Zones
With the rising reported cases in Thailand, The Thai Retailers Association and Thai Shopping Centre Association has adjusted closing times for shopping centres, supermarkets and your local convenience stores.
The situation applies for red zone provinces only at this stage. The new closing times will operate until at least May 2.
• Shopping centres will close at 8pm
• Supermarkets close at 9pm
• Convenience stores (7-Eleven, Family Mart, etc) will close at 10pm
In all cases the closing times have been brought forward an hour from the previous declaration.
Today, Thailand announced 2,839 new infections, a record high.
Here’s a list of the red zone provinces…
1. Bangkok
2. Chiang Mai
3. Chon Buri
4. Samut Prakan
5. Prachuap Khiri Kan
6. Samut Sakhon
7. Pathum Thani
8. Nakhon Pathom
9. Phuket
10. Nakhon Ratchasima
11. Nonthaburi
12. Songkhla
13. Tak
14. Udon Thani
15. Suphanburi
16. Sa Kaeo
17. Rayong
18. Khon Kaen
Thailand
New Covid-19 wave could cause the Thai economy to lose 100 billion baht per month
With more than 18,000 Covid-19 cases in 22 days, the new wave of infections may have a dramatic impact on the Thai economy… possibly a 100 billion baht loss per month, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.
They say the outbreak is likely to primarily impact the service sector and the number of workers is expected to drop. With pay cuts and layoffs due to the outbreak, household debt could rise to 92% of GDP, according to the university president Thanavath Phonvichai. At the end of 2020, debt hit a record high of 89.3% of GDP.
Thanavath says gross domestic profit is expected to drop by 1.2% to 1.8%, but with economic stimulus measures, the economy could grow 1.2% to 1.6% this year.
“If there will be economic stimulus measures, the economy may grow 1.2% to 1.6% this year.”
The number of active cases making up a third of Thailand’s total reported cases since the start of the pandemic last year. The new wave of cases is expected to be under control within the next 2 to 3 months.
SOURCE: Reuters
