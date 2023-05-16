Phuket power outage announced for airport area on May 18

Image courtesy of The Phuket News

A power outage is set to affect homes and businesses south of Phuket International Airport on Thursday, as announced by the Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang).

The power cut, scheduled from 9am to 4.30pm, is necessary to allow workers to safely conduct improvements to high-voltage cables in the area, as part of an apartment expansion project.

The power outage will primarily impact Sakhu, with specific areas affected including the stretch from the Phuket Plant Checkpoint to Pinsarakham Co Ltd in Moo 1, Sakhu.

Several establishments, such as Panpuree Residence Co Ltd, Phuket Sirindhorn Resort, Nai Yang Laundry, and numerous apartment complexes, are expected to experience disruptions.

PEA Thalang has apologised for any inconvenience caused during the power outage.

For further information, residents are advised to contact the Thalang PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre at 1129, reports The Phuket News.