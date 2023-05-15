Phuket power outage announced for Heroines Monument area

Photo Courtesy Phuket News

Phuket’s Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) has announced a power outage scheduled south of the Heroines Monument. The disruption is expected to affect homes and businesses in the area.

The power outage has been scheduled to take place tomorrow, May 16, between 9am and 4:30pm, and is necessary for workers to safely install load break switches to the electricity network supplying the Tha Ruea area.

Areas that will experience the power outage are along Thepkrasattri Road southbound, from in front of South East Asia Cathay Gems Phuket Co Ltd, located on the southeast corner of the Heroines Monument roundabout, to the front of Baan Yi Teng in Srisoonthorn reports Phuket News.

Among the places to be affected by the power outage are South East Asia Cathay Gems Phuket Co Ltd Soi Thalang Phiphitthaphan, the Office of National Museum of Literature 12 Phuket, Ban Tha Ruea Fort, Sky Trade Services Co Ltd, Soi Luk Muang, Soi San Chao Tha Ruea, Chitsanupong Partnership Laundry, and the Thanapa Parkview housing estate. Additionally, several large shrimp farms in the area will also be impacted.

PEA Thalang has issued an apology for any inconvenience experienced by locals during the power outage. For further information, and to stay updated on the situation, people are advised to contact the Thalang PEA office at 076 386882 or the PEA call center at 1129.