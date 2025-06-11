Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced

Phuket officially confirmed its new batch of mayors after last month’s municipal elections, with 10 leaders set to take office across the island.

Following the announcement by the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket) yesterday, June 10, the island’s political landscape is about to undergo a major transformation.

Despite a slight delay in releasing the results, the ECT Phuket branch confirmed that the main Election Commission office in Bangkok validated the election outcomes on June 4. The reasons behind the delay remain unclear, leaving some residents questioning the transparency of the process.

So, who made the cut? Here’s the breakdown of the confirmed mayors:

In Patong, Lalita Maneesri of the Patong Creative Party claimed victory, marking the beginning of her term as mayor. Her win will be seen as a fresh new direction for the bustling beach town, known for its nightlife and tourism.

In the heart of the island, Phuket Town will be led by Supachok Laongphet of the Rak Phuket Party. Supachok’s appointment has many residents eager to see how he will address the town’s challenges, including traffic congestion and the growing demands of the tourism sector.

Chalong Municipality will see the return of Samran Jindapol from the Chalong Kao Mai Party. After a brief hiatus, he will resume his role as mayor, having successfully reclaimed his seat.

Rawai’s election was straightforward, with Thames Kraitat of the Tum Tay Pattana Rawai Party running unopposed and securing a win. He is set to take the mayor’s office without any contest, which may signal a period of stability in the southernmost municipality.

Meanwhile, Wichit Municipality remains under the experienced leadership of Kreetha Chotiwichpipat, who secured re-election with his Pattana Wichit Team.

In Ratsada, Jirayut Songyot of the Ko Yut Ratsada Party emerged victorious, taking the mayoral seat for the first time. He now faces the task of revitalising this historic area.

Pa Khlok Municipality will have Panya Samphaorat of the Pa Klok Gao Na Party returning to office. This appointment comes despite ongoing corruption charges against Panya, sparking debates over his eligibility.

Cherng Talay will be led by Sunnirun Rachataphruek of the New Step Party, who was the sole candidate in the election. His uncontested win means he is now the official mayor, though there are still some questions about the region’s governance, as it is distinct from the Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administration Organisation.

Srisoonthorn will continue to be led by Chalermpon Kerdsap of the Srisoonthorn Pen Nueng Party, who successfully retained his position as mayor.

Lastly, in Karon, Wallop Nadon from the Chaoban Party has been elected mayor, tasked with improving local infrastructure and enhancing the beach resort area’s appeal, reported The Phuket News.

These 10 mayors represent a diverse mix of experience and new faces. As they take office, the eyes of Phuket’s residents will be on how these leaders manage the island’s growing tourism industry, local development, and, of course, the challenges that come with being elected to the region’s highest political posts.