Phuket netizens slam foreign cyclist for reckless lane change

August 13, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Pusana Ai Senrit

Thai netizens condemned a foreign cyclist for cutting in front of a pickup on a main road in Phuket yesterday, August 12.

The pickup driver, Pusana Ai Senrit, shared a dashcam footage of the incident in the Facebook group ขับรถแบบนี้ต้องประจาน ภูเก็ต (“Drivers like this must be exposed, Phuket”). In the caption, he wrote, “Uncle, you nearly lost your chance to return to your home country.”

In the video, the foreign man was seen cycling on the left shoulder of the road, reported to be Bypass Road. He looked back twice before gradually changing lanes from the far left to the far right. Pusana, who was driving in the right lane, braked suddenly in time to avoid a collision.

Netizens left critical comments beneath the video, including:

“This is dangerous.”

“People are really, really… stupid.”

“He should have got off the bicycle and walked it across the road.”

“Almost all foreign cyclists are like this.”

“A bigger vehicle gets blamed when an accident happens.”

“Why don’t you do this in front of a truck?”

Pusana did not indicate whether he would take legal action against the cyclist.

Photo via Facebook/ Pusana Ai Senrit

According to Thai law, cyclists may use main roads but must stay on the shoulder or in designated cycle lanes. In addition, passengers are prohibited from travelling on bicycles on main roads.

In this case, the foreign cyclist could have been charged under Section 55(8) of the Land Transport Act for cycling in a manner that obstructs traffic, which carries a fine of up to 500 baht.

Photo via Facebook/ Pusana Ai Senrit

In a similar case in the northern province of Chiang Mai last year, two foreign men were fined 10,000 baht each for riding electric unicycles on a main road. Dashcam footage showed them travelling in the right lane instead of the shoulder. They admitted their offence, paid the fine, and issued an apology to residents and local motorists.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
