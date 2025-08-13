Phuket netizens slam foreign cyclist for reckless lane change

Thai netizens condemned a foreign cyclist for cutting in front of a pickup on a main road in Phuket yesterday, August 12.

The pickup driver, Pusana Ai Senrit, shared a dashcam footage of the incident in the Facebook group ขับรถแบบนี้ต้องประจาน ภูเก็ต (“Drivers like this must be exposed, Phuket”). In the caption, he wrote, “Uncle, you nearly lost your chance to return to your home country.”

In the video, the foreign man was seen cycling on the left shoulder of the road, reported to be Bypass Road. He looked back twice before gradually changing lanes from the far left to the far right. Pusana, who was driving in the right lane, braked suddenly in time to avoid a collision.

Netizens left critical comments beneath the video, including:

“This is dangerous.”

“People are really, really… stupid.”

“He should have got off the bicycle and walked it across the road.”

“Almost all foreign cyclists are like this.”

“A bigger vehicle gets blamed when an accident happens.”

“Why don’t you do this in front of a truck?”

Pusana did not indicate whether he would take legal action against the cyclist.

According to Thai law, cyclists may use main roads but must stay on the shoulder or in designated cycle lanes. In addition, passengers are prohibited from travelling on bicycles on main roads.

In this case, the foreign cyclist could have been charged under Section 55(8) of the Land Transport Act for cycling in a manner that obstructs traffic, which carries a fine of up to 500 baht.

In a similar case in the northern province of Chiang Mai last year, two foreign men were fined 10,000 baht each for riding electric unicycles on a main road. Dashcam footage showed them travelling in the right lane instead of the shoulder. They admitted their offence, paid the fine, and issued an apology to residents and local motorists.