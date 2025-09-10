BBC crew nearly arrested while filming Thailand documentary

A British TV presenter nearly faced arrest while filming a BBC documentary in Thailand exploring the country’s popular tourist spots and hidden dangers.

Zara McDermott has revealed the terrifying moment she nearly got arrested in Thailand while filming her upcoming BBC documentary, Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise. The former Love Island star spoke about the ordeal at a London screening for the series, which explores both the allure and darker realities of the country popular with young British tourists.

The 28 year old TV personality said she and her crew were threatened with arrest by Bangkok police within hours of arriving, despite having prior permission to film in local bars.

“We nearly got arrested because of the filming that we were doing, but we’d got all the permissions in advance.”

Tensions escalated further when bar owners attempted to have the crew removed, forcing them to leave the premises.

The documentary captures some of the more harrowing moments, including a crew member having an ashtray thrown at them.

“It was really scary, not just the threat of arrest, but the possibility of losing the footage we were there to capture.”

Produced by South Shore Productions, the series investigates what draws thousands of young Brits to Thailand every year, from party islands and backpacker hotspots to the sex work industry and nightlife culture. Zara aims to explore why people are fascinated by the country, while also giving a voice to local sex workers.

“My work in the violence against women space allowed me to have difficult conversations with sex workers. I want these women to feel seen and heard, and I believe sharing our stories gives women power. Many are pressured to work in an unpredictable and unsafe industry, and empathy is key.”

The documentary begins in Bangkok before moving to Thailand’s popular islands, introducing viewers to a mix of vibrant characters and uncovering the country’s hidden sides.

The Daily Mail reported that McDermott attended the London event at Charlotte Street Hotel, posing for photos alongside BBC Radio 1’s Natalie O’Leary, who hosted a Q&A.

The series premiered on BBC iPlayer on Monday, September 8, offering viewers an unflinching look at the thrills and dangers of one of Asia’s most visited destinations.