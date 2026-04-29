Thai man steals from coin-operated washing machines and allegedly fakes disabilities

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 29, 2026, 2:45 PM
200 1 minute read
Thai man steals from coin-operated washing machines and allegedly fakes disabilities | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7 and Channel 7

A disabled bakery vendor known on social media was arrested for stealing coins from coin-operated washing machines in Bangkok on April 21. He was also accused of faking his disabilities to increase the sales.

The owner of the machines, 23 year old Thanatchai, filed a complaint with Phetkasem Police Station after two suspects were seen in a CCTV footage taking money from the machines at around 3am in Soi Phetkasem 20.

The washing machine theft gained attention online after one of the suspects was identified as a disabled bakery seller popular on TikTok. He had received support from users for his efforts to earn a living.

Thanatchai told Channel 7 he believed the suspects may have taken several thousand baht, as the machines were located in a residential area with many condominiums and regular users.

Stealing coins from washing machines
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

CCTV footage showed one suspect walking while the other pushed a motorcycle past the shop. They later returned when the area was clear.

One suspect used a screwdriver to remove coins from the machine while the other waited on a motorcycle and monitored the surroundings. The pair left the scene within five minutes.

Police later confirmed that one of the suspects was the 19 year old disabled seller, Tum, and arrested him at his home yesterday, April 28.

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Tum admitted to the offence and told police he needed money to repair his motorcycle. He said he took around 2,600 baht and claimed it was his first time committing such a crime. He also apologised to the victim.

Washing machine coin theft
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

The CCTV footage of the incident led some online users questioned whether Tum had pretended to have a disability to gain sympathy and increase sales. Tum denied the allegation and insisted he did not fake his condition.

Thanatchai said he had previously supported Tum by purchasing his bakery products and expressed disappointment after learning of his involvement.

Tum was taken to Phasi Charoen Police Station and charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Law for theft at night, which carries a penalty of one to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

Police said they are continuing efforts to locate the second suspect involved in the case.

TikTok seller allegedly fakes disabilities to increase sales
Photo via Channel 7

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 29, 2026, 2:45 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.