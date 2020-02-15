More than 200 couples exchange vows on Valentine’s Day 2020 in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
More than 200 couples exchange vows on Valentine’s Day 2020 in Phuket
Knots were tied, brooms were jumped, rings were donned and brides were kissed. All three of Phuket’s district offices, Muang Phuket, Kathu and Thalang, were packed yesterday as couples vied to get married on Valentine’s Day. 109 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office alone, with the island’s vice governor present as a witness.
The 109 couples, of various ages and backgrounds, arrived at the Muang District Office on Mae Luan Rd in Phuket Town, where officials presented the newlyweds with special gifts. Two of the couples were a Thai marrying a foreigner.
Muang Phuket Deputy District Chief Wichet Suyanan explained that the project to encourage couples to marry on Valentine’s Day was aimed at promoting the importance of a registered civil marriage and the rights of couples under the law.
The Kathu and Thalang District Offices were crowded yesterday as well, with 50 couples registering their marriages in each.
'Leaving Thailand' – From Phuket with love and heartaches
“In his new memoir “Leaving Thailand,” a former journalist, film tech and Phuket resident looks back on his life and loves in the kingdom that continue to haunt and inspire him.”
By Jim Algie
I’m wary of memoirs set in Thailand in which a sex-starved Western man descends on the country to get caught up in the carnal circus of bars, bargirls, sex tourists, wastrels, pleasure-seekers and those eccentric expats I call “Bangkooks”.
But Steve Rosse quickly differentiates himself from the herd in the first story, “A Woman of Bangkok,” by noting how he stumbled upon the famous novel “about a young Englishman who falls in love with a Thai ‘dancing girl’ in Bangkok circa 1950. She takes all his money, breaks his heart, costs him his job, and finally leaves him to a future of failure and bitterness. But despite its turgid plot, the book is brilliantly written. It is a story full of wit, pathos and plain old human drama, and it’s one of my favorite books in the world.”
I quote this passage at length not only because it sums up the story arc of so many Thailand books, but also because Rosse brings many of the same qualities, like “wit, pathos and plain old human drama,” which are the lynchpins of Jack Reynolds’ book, to these stories. The effect is a fresh take on a hoary genre that quickly morphs into something much more substantial and distinctive.
In the early parts, however, the blow-by-blow descriptions of the harlots-for-hire scene on Phuket around 1990 are tastefully done and largely sympathetic to the women. As a student of both Thai language and culture, Rosse casts himself as both participant and observer. By straddling that divide, he brings plenty of universal observations about life and hedonism to this specific milieu: “Everybody bears some burden of self-loathing, and for some that burden is so heavy they will only allow themselves joy if it’s connected to an act of penance.”
From the nether regions of Phuket the memoir scales the heights of high-society after the narrator, despondent about breaking up with a bargirl, marries a respectable Thai lady he doesn’t love and starts a family.
Now working in a five-star hotel, Rosse’s depiction of his life as a PR shill is both candid and comedic: “Normally I would greet a VIP in the lobby and walk him to the dining room, doing the warm up jokes on the way. Find out if the VIP has enough English for the intellectual jokes or if I would need to stick to jokes about farts. Settle in over appetizers and aperitifs, laud the hotel, hand out business cards, and then when the food hit the table ask for my photo opportunity.”
In one of the most memorable tales in “Leaving Thailand” (available from Amazon as an ebook or paperback), the author develops an unlikely friendship with their young nanny from Myanmar, both of whom have been tyrannized by Steve’s wife. (“A 38 year old man and a 13 year old girl. We were Vladimir and Estragon waiting for Godot in an empty, sterile, existentialist landscape.”)
But the story’s strong suit is that it plays out against a far bigger backdrop than the Phuket setting across a much wider swathe of personal history. In 2003, now in Iowa with his wife and children, the author took out a classified ad in The Phuket Gazette to try and track Pui down. The search results were zero.
Along the lines of JD Salinger’s classic short story, from which the title “For Pui with Love and Squalor” is taken, the friendship between Steve and Pui breaks free from the constraints of time and geography to float in a timeless realm. Sure, the particulars may have changed a little, but since maids and nannies from Myanmar remain fixtures throughout Southeast Asia, the story’s huge heart still pulsates with vitality.
In both Thailand and the US, the author covers plenty of ground. He takes a long trip up north to go trekking and smoke opium with a hill-tribe, which used to be a rite of passage for many backpackers. Once again, the story is not without its blackly comic interludes. When the author arrives back at JFK in New York an opium pipe he’d bought as a souvenir and forgotten about falls out on the table when the Customs agent searches his bags. After whisking him off to the back room for a personal search, he writes, “I told God, ‘Dear God, if you keep this cop’s finger out of my ass, I promise I’ll go back to Thailand and study Buddhism.”
There’s also a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Oliver Stone movie, “Heaven and Earth.” Steve was the Head Set Dresser, and the only foreigner working on a team of nine Thai men. It’s another autobiographical piece in the collection with much grander ambitions than mere diarizing. In one passage he skewers the foreign stereotype of lazy and unreliable Thai male workers; these guys are both diligent and resourceful. In another, he conveys the main drawback of being an expat stranger living in very strange lands.
“And after two years of being the farang in Thailand, always being just outside the conversation, always trying to learn the rules and not accidentally insult anybody, always paying more for everything, it felt good to finally be on the team.”
For me, the most captivating story is “Cellies.” It starts in Iowa at a high-school graduation party in a bean field, illuminated by the lights of pickup trucks and energized by kegs of beer. Coming home from such a party, similar to one that Rosse attended, a blonde cheerleader is paralyzed for life when her boyfriend rolled his pickup on the way home.
Dorothy ends up in a nursing home across the street from the house where Steve grew up. After returning from Thailand in 1997 with his wife and two kids he winds up living in the family home again.
The contrast between all the developments in his own life, going to university then working in the film biz in New York, travelling all over Thailand before his bittersweet homecoming, and the details of Dorothy imprisoned in that nursing room, unable to move but still possessing the gifts of speech, sight and hearing, is both a devastating juxtaposition of parallel lives and a considerable feat of empathy for this hapless woman.
Hemingway famously said that the best stories are like icebergs; the biggest parts of them float beneath their surfaces: “The Old Man and the Sea” isn’t just about a fishing trip, right?
“Cellies” put me in mind of that quote, but also my hometown in Canada and all the old friends who never left. Maybe they were paralyzed by a lack of curiosity about the bigger world or all tied up in the straightjacket of a 30-year mortgage. I don’t know. It’s an open-ended kind of story. Do your own reading and choose your own interpretation.
For the most part, the stories unfold in chronological order. Towards the end, however, the author’s reflections span the vast gulf of nowadays and yesteryears after a return trip he made to Thailand in 2019.
Full of articulate and realistic stories written with candour and humour, the collection is a worthy non-fiction successor to “A Woman of Bangkok” told by “A Guy on Phuket,” who, despite the book’s title, never really left the kingdom.
Jim Algie is the author of the nonfiction collection “Bizarre Thailand” and the more recent book of music journalism and literature, “On the Night Joey Ramone Died: Tales of Rock and Punk from Bangkok, New York, Cambodia and Norway.” Both are available from Amazon.
The author, Steve Rosse
Phuket’s cruise ship arrivals to be screened for coronavirus
Over 4,000 tourists and ship crews arrive in Phuket today, on two separate cruise liners, one from Hong Kong and one out of Singapore. There has been a sudden surge of interest in arriving cruise ships after the cruise boat still anchored in Yokohama Bay with a cluster
The Seabourn Ovation arrived from Hong Kong just after 7am this morning with 919 on board – 487 tourists and 432 crew. The Quantum of the Seas arrived from Singapore at 10am with 3,149 passengers and crew. Both arrived at the Phuket Deep Sea Port in Cape Panwa.
Phuket’s Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong has also confirmed that at least 17 cruise ships will be coming to Phuket in coming months. Four cruise ships arrive in Phuket this week, according a report in Phuket News. Apart from the two arriving this morning…
• Celebrity Constellation arrives Friday at midday
• Star Clipper arrives on Saturday 5:30am.
The Phuket Public Health Office have confirmed they are screening passengers and crew and following up the coronavirus situation.
“Officers are still screening people for elevated body temperature at Phuket International Airport, bus terminals, piers around the island, and other places,” Dr Thanit said in The Phuket News.
The head of the PPHO also confirmed that the number of people suspected of being infected with the virus in Phuket “keeps decreasing”, but declined to mention how many people in Phuket were currently being observed or were in quarantine.
“There are no confirmed reports of people infected with the virus on board, as some people believe. It is a different cruise ship.”
The PPHO chief was speaking about media reports and the ‘panic’ about passengers on board another cruise ship that was being denied a port, although the MS Westerdam has now been given permission to dock in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, this morning (it arrived at 7am).
Fears of the novel coronavirus has prompted four different nations and the US territory of Guam to deny them entry despite no one on board being diagnosed with the illness that has caused global panic.
The fears appear to stem from confusion between this ship and its sister ship, he Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined in Yokohama, Japan with 174 cases of coronavirus. Referring to the arrival of MS Westerdam in Cambodia today…
“Guests will disembark in Sihanoukville over the next few days and transfer via charter flights to Phnom Penh for forward travel home.” Read more HERE.
The reference to the “infected” cruise liners mentioned at the media conference in Phuket yesterday, refers to the Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordering officials to not let any passengers or crew on the Westerdam cruise ship from Japan to disembark at the Laem Chabang port.
After being denied entry into Japan, Guam, the Philippines and Taiwan, unnerved vacationers on the Westerdam were initially relieved when the cruise ship’s captain announced on Monday that they’d finally be disembarking in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 13. But the ship was back in limbo after Thailand Public Health Minister Anutin Charnverakul shared on Facebook Monday afternoon that it would not be allowed to dock after all. Read more HERE.
Thai Marine chief visits Phuket, bans boat captains, two Russian children dead
“If you see any unsafe boat, unsafe pier, dangerous boat driver, please inform the Marine Department hotline 1199.”
The Thai Marine Department Chief visited Phuket yesterday afternoon for a full briefing following yesterday morning’s tragic speedboat crash that killed two Russian children, a 6 and 12 year old, and injuring up to 20 passengers around 7.50am.
The incident happened in the entrance channel off Phang Nga Bay as one boat was turning to dock at Royal Phuket Marina and the other vessel was speeding along the channel with passengers from Boat Lagoon, on the east coast of the island. The published speed limit in the channel is 5 knots.
One injured passenger is still receiving medical treatment at Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Samkong.
The two boats involved were the “Payan 5”, operated by Seastar Andaman, with offices in Thalang, and the “ALP 3”, owned by Andaman Leisure Phuket, based at Boat Lagoon.
Read the full Thaiger report about the incident HERE.
Marine Chief Witthaya Yamuang inspected the site of the collision and visited the two nearby marinas, speaking to investigating police.
Speaking to the media he noted that one of the tour boats was travelling too fast.
““We believe that one of them was driving too fast. I am very sorry for the two deaths and those injured. The boats have been seized as evidence. The boats’ captains have been banned from driving any boats for two years.”
In a damning condemnation of the lack of local marine procedures and inspection processes, Chief Witthaya noted that the driver education was not up to standard.
“I have ordered Phuket Marine officers to set up training for boat captains, as we found that some of them may not know how to drive properly in different areas and not know the proper safety procedures.”
He also alerted passengers and tourists to report any unsafe boats, procedures, boat drivers, crews or piers.
“If you see any unsafe boat, unsafe pier, dangerous boat driver, please inform the Marine Department hotline 1199.”
Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, who escorted the Thai marine chief, passed on his condolences on behalf of the Phuket provincial government.
“I am deeply sorry for those who passed away and had injuries from the two boat crash.”
According to a report in The Phuket News, the tour provider has insurance coverage with Southeast Insurance of up to 500,000 baht per death and up to 500,000 baht for medical expenses.
