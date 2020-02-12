Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand | The Thaiger

by Marciano Birjmohun

Imagine beachfront villas, riverfront condominiums and mountain hideaways. Vacation homes like these are often purchased for particular lifestyles and leisure activities. However, buyers may need to consider other factors to make the best buying decision. Rental management, for instance, should be considered as holiday home usage often peaks during the holidays, and many homeowners want to benefit from their investment, all year round.

Location

Back in the 80s and 90s, close proximity to your primary residences was a major factor; most vacation homes were within driving distance or a short domestic flight away. However, globalisation has removed the barrier, and these days, investors cross land and sea to acquire their dream homes.

Location is the most important aspect when purchasing a vacation home for both residential and commercial reasons. When considering the location, keep the following questions in mind: Which recreational activities are available? Is there sufficient infrastructure such as mass transit, restaurants, and entertainment spots? Does the location offer a short commute to the airport? And, what kind of developments can we expect to see in the area?

Set in lush tropical gardens, Trichada Sky villa offers a private sanctuary. The pool & garden beckon while the elegant layout & design confirm you are here to relax. Pitched roofs over the common living spaces emphasise the tropical lifestyle.

The season

Holiday lodges in Chiang Mai are best visited during the cooler period of the year, while the opposite is true for beach front homes in Phuket. Vacation homes are directly linked to seasons and climates. When purchasing a vacation home, consider which season matches with your preference and schedule – investors who live in the colder hemisphere often prefer a home that offers a “warm” welcome while people in tropical countries are tempted by a crisp hideaway.

Chiang Mai Onsen Wellness Resort is primed for wellness investment, set amidst unspoiled nature on a natural hot spring in Northern Thailand.

Nature and scenery

Whether you’re looking for oceanfront, mountains or beaches, everybody is looking for that perfect, personal vacation sentiment. This is a very subjective aspect of vacation homes and often the underlying trigger in buyers’ choices. It can be the rhythmic ebbs and flows of the waves that lull you to sleep or the grand mountain that inspires awe and ignites adventurous spirits. Your ideal home should be a retreat where your inner self feels at rest – or at its best.

Beachfront Bliss does not compromise when it comes to ocean views. The low-rise condominium sits on one of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches, making for a perfect seaside escape.

Rentability

Thanks to vacation rental companies, holiday homes have gained global popularity and opened doors for millions of travellers each year. When purchasing a holiday home for investment, it is important to research rentability in the area, including: Which homes are in my area, and what kind of rental and hospitality services do the competitors provide? Is there demand and potential in this location? Which seasons will have the highest occupancy and how can I accommodate those travellers? The good news is high demand and a good reputation put your property ahead of the game and increase your rental returns.

Every detail in Chandra Villa on Koh Samui speaks of harmony with nature, from the lounge couch to the woven lanterns.

Rental management

As a vacation homeowner you will not be able to manage your own property on a weekly or even monthly basis, and expect seamless results. It’s important, therefore, to work with a reputable rental management company or hospitality operator. These days, merely managing rentals is not enough; providing top tier hospitality is the key to success.

Keep in mind that the largest operator is not always the best operator. In many markets, boutique operators have created positioning that penetrates niche markets. In either case, that company will become your business card – and the point of contact between your clients and your property. Maintain frequent communication with the operator and have them provide regular reports.

M Gallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside exudes charm and luxury in its design. This hotel-operated community is surrounded by lakes and tropical gardens.