Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument

A man was found dead in a Phuket dormitory bathroom after a family dispute, prompting police and medical teams to investigate the cause of death.

Police in Kathu, Phuket, were alerted to the incident at 8.40am yesterday, September 11. Officers from Kathu Police Station, accompanied by a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital and Phuket Kusontham Foundation responders, arrived promptly at the scene on Soi Sai Thong in Kathu subdistrict.

According to police reports, the man’s wife found him unresponsive in the bathroom of their dormitory unit after first seeing him lying on the bed. She had reportedly opened the door around 8.30am and, upon checking further, found her husband had taken his own life.

She immediately called the police. Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthaya Suphanphong, the investigating officer, confirmed that the man had recently argued with her son before the tragic incident.

Police Colonel Pratuang Phonmana, Superintendent of Kathu Police Station, was also informed and oversaw the preliminary investigation. A forensic examination was conducted on-site before the body was transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy to confirm the cause of death, reported The Phuket News.

The remains have since been released to the family for religious ceremonies.

Police confirmed that no signs of foul play were found at the scene and are treating the death as a suicide.

In another suicide case, worshippers at Phuket’s Jui Tui Shrine were met with a tragic scene after a man was found dead by hanging in the temple grounds. Phuket City Police were notified of the incident at 7.55am on August 28.

Emergency responders and forensic doctors arrived shortly after and identified the deceased as a resident of Srisoonthon in Thalang district.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.