Taiwanese man arrested for unlicensed dental clinic in Phuket

Police raided an unlicensed dental clinic in Phuket yesterday, February 12, and arrested a Taiwanese man accused of providing treatment without permission.

Wichit Police Station officers, working with the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, carried out the operation at 6.10pm at Sunrise Smile Dental Clinic, located on the second floor of a building behind a department store in Wichit sub-district, Mueang district, Phuket.

The raid followed complaints that the clinic was operating without a licence and that the practitioner did not have legal permission to work as a dentist in Thailand.

When officers arrived, they found several Thai and foreign customers waiting to receive services. Inside a treatment room, police said they found the 35 year old Taiwanese national, Ling Tung, wearing medical scrubs and carrying out a scaling procedure on a client.

Officials asked for documents, including his dental licence and the clinic’s permit to operate. Police said no Thai dental licence or medical facility operating permit could be produced.

Ling was taken to Wichit Police Station for questioning and legal proceedings. Ling stated that he is a dentist in Taiwan but does not have authorisation to work in Thailand. He also claimed he was in the process of applying for a licence.

Police said he faces four charges, including operating a medical facility without permission, managing a medical facility without permission, practising dentistry without a licence, and working without a work permit.

In a similar case reported last month, Pattaya police raided a pharmacy and arrested an Iranian man for selling drugs without permission and without a pharmacist’s licence. The store was owned by his Thai wife, who had legal authorisation. However, the foreign man helped operate the business without the required licence.

Another case was reported in Bangkok in October last year, when a female dentist was arrested for providing medical services without a licence. She claimed she had completed dentistry studies in Thailand but had not obtained the licence.