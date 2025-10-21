Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown

Taxi driver returns precious items after CCTV helps police track vehicle

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin51 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
51 1 minute read
Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon and Facebook/ Missosology

Bangkok police officers successfully tracked down and returned the crown to Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2025, who is set to attend the final of the competition in Thailand in November.

The manager of Miss Universe Sri Lanka, Eksith Sachin Seneviratne, filed a complaint with Pathumwan Police Station at 1.38pm on Sunday, October 19, after the beauty queen, Lihasha Lindsay-White, lost her crown and green evening dress.

According to the manager, Lindsay-White took a taxi from the Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium Hotel to Siam Centre Point, Siam Square Soi 3, Pathumwan district on Sunday. She accidentally left her bag in the taxi, which contained her crown and dress, both essential for the upcoming Miss Universe contest this November.

Following the complaint, investigators checked CCTV footage and identified the taxi as a white-and-pink Toyota Corolla registered in Bangkok. The driver was 68 year old Boonchuen Matrakhamchan. Police contacted him and asked him to return the items to Pathumwan Police Station.

Boonchuen arrived at the station with the lost items. He said he did not know which passenger the bag belonged to and had kept it, thinking he would return it immediately if the owner contacted him.

Sri Lankan beauty queen lost crown in Bangkok
Photo via Matichon

The beauty queen visited the police station to retrieve her lost crown and dress. She reportedly thanked the police officers and also expressed her appreciation for the honesty of the taxi driver, Boonchuen.

The Miss Universe 2025 competition will take place on November 21 at IMPACT Arena, Exhibition and Convention Centre, Muang Thong Thani, in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. The representative from Thailand is Praveenar “Veena” Singh.

Related Articles
Bangkok police bring slost crown and dress back to Sri Lankan Miss Universe
Photo via Matichon

In a similar story, tourist police officers at Phuket International Airport recently returned a lost passport to an American man after he left it in a taxi on October 16.

The foreign man had travelled from the airport to the Taksim Royal Beach Hotel but could not remember the taxi’s registration plate. Tourist police managed to locate the taxi and retrieved the passport before returning it to the American man at the hotel.

Latest Thailand News
Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported

13 seconds ago
Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown

51 seconds ago
Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme

22 minutes ago
Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok

48 minutes ago
Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit

2 hours ago
Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services

3 hours ago
Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown

3 hours ago
‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos

3 hours ago
Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother&#8217;s illness | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother’s illness

3 hours ago
Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast

4 hours ago
British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash

4 hours ago
3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service

4 hours ago
Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears

5 hours ago
Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south

5 hours ago
Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road

20 hours ago
Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road

21 hours ago
Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife

22 hours ago
Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building | Thaiger Phuket News

Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building

23 hours ago
Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid

23 hours ago
3 Indian men arrested for jealous attack on fellow countryman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Indian men arrested for jealous attack on fellow countryman in Pattaya

1 day ago
Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage

1 day ago
Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend

1 day ago
Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer | Thaiger Thailand News

Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer

1 day ago
Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin51 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
51 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.