Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown

Bangkok police officers successfully tracked down and returned the crown to Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2025, who is set to attend the final of the competition in Thailand in November.

The manager of Miss Universe Sri Lanka, Eksith Sachin Seneviratne, filed a complaint with Pathumwan Police Station at 1.38pm on Sunday, October 19, after the beauty queen, Lihasha Lindsay-White, lost her crown and green evening dress.

According to the manager, Lindsay-White took a taxi from the Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium Hotel to Siam Centre Point, Siam Square Soi 3, Pathumwan district on Sunday. She accidentally left her bag in the taxi, which contained her crown and dress, both essential for the upcoming Miss Universe contest this November.

Following the complaint, investigators checked CCTV footage and identified the taxi as a white-and-pink Toyota Corolla registered in Bangkok. The driver was 68 year old Boonchuen Matrakhamchan. Police contacted him and asked him to return the items to Pathumwan Police Station.

Boonchuen arrived at the station with the lost items. He said he did not know which passenger the bag belonged to and had kept it, thinking he would return it immediately if the owner contacted him.

The beauty queen visited the police station to retrieve her lost crown and dress. She reportedly thanked the police officers and also expressed her appreciation for the honesty of the taxi driver, Boonchuen.

The Miss Universe 2025 competition will take place on November 21 at IMPACT Arena, Exhibition and Convention Centre, Muang Thong Thani, in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. The representative from Thailand is Praveenar “Veena” Singh.

In a similar story, tourist police officers at Phuket International Airport recently returned a lost passport to an American man after he left it in a taxi on October 16.

The foreign man had travelled from the airport to the Taksim Royal Beach Hotel but could not remember the taxi’s registration plate. Tourist police managed to locate the taxi and retrieved the passport before returning it to the American man at the hotel.