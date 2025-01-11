Man falls from 15-storey height in Phuket parasailing accident

A man fell from a parasailing activity off the coast of Phuket, resulting in his death. The fall was reported to be nearly as high as a 15-storey building. The police are actively investigating the situation following a video shared by Phuket Times, which shows the fall accompanied by a message expressing condolences.

The incident took place at Karon Beach, Mueang district, Phuket, involving a 31 year old Thai employee, Pathompong, who was working as a parasailing assistant. On January 5, at approximately 5.30pm, while providing services to tourists, Pathompong attempted an unconventional manoeuvre by holding onto the parachute rope with his hands and using his legs to support a tourist. This position, which requires substantial strength, led to him losing his balance and falling into the sea.

After the fall, the boat operator transported Pathompong to Patong Hospital. An initial assessment by the doctor who performed the autopsy concluded that he had died at the scene near Karon Beach. This area is under the jurisdiction of the Karon Police Station.

In light of the incident, the investigation team from Patong Police Station coordinated with officials at Karon Police Station to conduct a joint inquiry with the doctor responsible. They have also contacted the family to arrange for the religious rites. Following the incident’s dissemination, many netizens have expressed their opinions online, noting the significant height from which Pathompong fell, reported KhaoSod.

In February last year, a Thai parasailing operator agreed to pay a Chinese tourist 400,000 baht in compensation after she broke her leg in a parasailing accident on Karon Beach in Phuket. The operator blamed the accident on a change in wind direction and insisted they adhered to strict safety measures.

According to AP News, a 70 year old Australian businessman, fell approximately 70 meters to his death while parasailing at Kata Beach in 2017. The incident was attributed to a harness failure, leading to charges of negligence against the operators.

