Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott32 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
79 1 minute read
Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama
Picture courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket Immigration officers busted three Nigerian nationals for overstaying their welcome, one of them by nearly seven months, as part of Thailand’s island-wide crackdown on dodgy foreigners.

Acting on high-level orders from national police chiefs, officers from Phuket Immigration rounded up the trio in a targeted sweep aimed at rooting out visa overstayers and criminal elements lurking on the island.

The arrested men were identified as 30 year old Jude, who had overstayed by just two days; 47 year old Chukwuemeka, who racked up a whopping 137-day overstay; and 34 year old Onyekachi, who took the top spot with 196 days beyond his legal limit.

All three were slapped with charges for breaching immigration law and have now been handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

Officials say the operation is part of a wider campaign targeting violations under the Immigration Act B.E. 2522, the Foreign Workers’ Employment Act, and the Foreign Business Act, while also sniffing out signs of organised criminal networks involving foreign nationals.

Phuket Immigration stressed the move was about more than paperwork, it’s about protecting the island’s tourism reputation and keeping visitors and locals safe.

Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Phuket News

Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama | News by Thaiger Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama | News by Thaiger Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

This isn’t the first time the heat’s been turned up on illegal overstayers. Just last month, four more foreigners, including two more Nigerians, an Icelander, and an Italian, were hauled in during a similar sweep. Among them was a man named “Wisdom” who outstayed his visa by a jaw-dropping 761 days.

Meanwhile, a Russian man was arrested in Phuket for overstaying his visa by nearly a year, as part of a major immigration blitz targeting dodgy foreigners.

Officers from the Phuket Provincial Immigration Bureau swooped in on the overstayer on April 8, during an island-wide crackdown on illegal residents and foreign fugitives.

Immigration officials told Phuket Hotnews that the operation, running from April 7 to 11, zeroed in on foreigners living in the province without valid visas or with outstanding arrest warrants.

Immigration officials say the message is clear: Thailand’s not a soft touch, and anyone dodging immigration rules will be tracked down and kicked out.

Latest Thailand News
Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid Thailand News

Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid

10 minutes ago
Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US Thailand News

Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US

22 minutes ago
Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama Phuket News

Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama

32 minutes ago
Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi Thailand News

Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi

43 minutes ago
Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai Crime News

Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai

2 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges Business News

Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges

2 hours ago
Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation Thailand News

Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation

2 hours ago
How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets Finance

How rising US interest rates could cause currency volatility in emerging markets

2 hours ago
Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her Thailand News

Too fit to commit! Brit beauty queen says blokes can’t handle her

2 hours ago
Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents Thailand News

Explosion at Chong Chom border alarms Thai, Cambodian residents

2 hours ago
EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion Thailand News

EC summons Bhumjaithai over Senate collusion

3 hours ago
Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk&#8217;s blessing Thailand News

Chon Buri villagers celebrate big lottery win with monk’s blessing

3 hours ago
Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams Thailand News

Thailand faces surge in call centre complaints and online scams

3 hours ago
Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand Thailand News

Drunk police officer kills woman in fatal crash in southern Thailand

3 hours ago
100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion Pattaya News

100,000 jellyfish stingers swarm Pattaya Beach in freak invasion

3 hours ago
Warehouse pair caught with 1,200 meth pills in parcel mix-up Bangkok News

Warehouse pair caught with 1,200 meth pills in parcel mix-up

4 hours ago
Grill rage! Man battered in Bangkok barbecue restaurant blunder Bangkok News

Grill rage! Man battered in Bangkok barbecue restaurant blunder

4 hours ago
Street patrol cracks down on Pattaya Walking Street sleaze Pattaya News

Street patrol cracks down on Pattaya Walking Street sleaze

4 hours ago
Thai king supports troops at Thai-Cambodian border with gifts Thailand News

Thai king supports troops at Thai-Cambodian border with gifts

4 hours ago
Meth-ed up! Panic, pipes and punters in Pattaya drugs den bust Pattaya News

Meth-ed up! Panic, pipes and punters in Pattaya drugs den bust

4 hours ago
Rain of terror! 31 provinces braced as storms pour in from north Thailand Weather Updates

Rain of terror! 31 provinces braced as storms pour in from north

4 hours ago
Bang out of order! Bolt bikers busted for flogging DIY firearms Pattaya News

Bang out of order! Bolt bikers busted for flogging DIY firearms

5 hours ago
Rampage in Chiang Khan: drunk foreigner arrested with knife and stick Thailand News

Rampage in Chiang Khan: drunk foreigner arrested with knife and stick

20 hours ago
Unidentified man found hanged in Kamala, Phuket Phuket News

Unidentified man found hanged in Kamala, Phuket

20 hours ago
Ayutthaya man guns down neighbour in decade-long feud Thailand News

Ayutthaya man guns down neighbour in decade-long feud

20 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott32 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
79 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x