Phuket

3 deaths and 2 Sandbox Covid-19 infections today in Phuket

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Phuket marked 3 new deaths and 2 Sandbox infections today. (via Miltiadis Fragkidis / Unsplash)

Today in Phuket 3 new deaths brought the September total to 23 and the overall total since April to 43, while 2 new Sandbox travellers were infected with Covid-19 and daily infections remain above 200 for the 17th day in a row. There was a slight decrease in hospitalised patients pushing the number of available beds up to 276, just 32 more than the 244 daily infections found today.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew insists the bed shortage is no problem, saying that they have expanded community isolation centres in all 3 of Phuket’s districts and added beds at field hospitals and hospitals.

The deaths were all over 60 years old and the youngest was a 61 year old man fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca though he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The other two deaths were unvaccinated: an 81 year old man with high blood pressure, heart disease, and lung cancer, and an 86 year old female living in a high-infection area with renal failure.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 244 +15
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,646 +25
TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 7,826 +244
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 43 +3

 

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 1 -27
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,178 -10

 

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

  • 3,549: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up718 from yesterday
  • 4,443: Total number of people released from medical care, up 172 from yesterday

HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,542 +0
Occupied hospital beds 2,266 -19
Available hospital beds 276 +19
Hospital bed occupancy rate 89.14% -0.75%

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 35 1
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 341 +2
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 711 +5

 

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 93: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday
  • 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

 

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

 

3 deaths and 2 Sandbox Covid-19 infections today in Phuket | News by Thaiger

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Last night’s update didn’t include regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket districts, so this is the latest information as of September 8. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 1,791 cases (+78)
  • Phuket Town – 1,208 (+24)
    • Talad Yai 804, (+18)
    • Talad Neua 404 (+6)
  • Wichit – 656 (+33)
  • Koh Kaew – 376 (+18)
  • Rawai – 233 (+8)
  • Chalong – 216 (+14)
  • Karon – 63 (+1)
  • Kathu – 321 (+4)
  • Patong – 242
  • Kamala – 74 (+1)
  • Cherng Talay – 314 (+5)
  • Srisoonthorn – 420 (+13)
  • Thepkrasattri – 270 (+9)
  • Pa Khlok – 120 (+5)
  • Mai Khao – 85 (+1)
  • Sakhu – 33 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-09-16 11:53
"The deaths were all over 60 years old and the youngest was a 61 year old man fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca though he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease." Phuket is safe for young people. i will send this slogan…
image
Bob20
2021-09-16 12:21
More than half the total number of deaths this month only... A real success! Who's got extra medals for the the man with the plan?
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

