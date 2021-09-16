Man allegedly poses as famous DJ on Facebook to get donations for Covid, keeps the money

A man who posed as a famous disc jockey, DJ Poom, on Facebook is being investigated by Thailand’s Immigration Bureau after 2 banks lodged complaints against him for allegedly soliciting donations for Covid and then allegedly pocketing the money. He is also accused of stealing data and cash after making a site that sells products. The 2 banks are the Siam Commercial Bank and the Krungthai Bank.

The Immigration Bureau traced the money and evidence to a location in Nonthaburi, a province just outside of Bangkok, at the location they found a 29 year old identified as “Adisorn”, who was then arrested on a warrant for fraud, theft, and data violation. The warrant was issued by the Phranakhon North Court. A computer and bank books were seized as evidence.

The Daily News says Adisorn, posing as DJ Poom, allegedly duped a total of 100 victims out of a million baht, collectively, with the deception. Back in July, the Royal Thai Police warned people not to trust everyone on social media as the platforms can be ripe for fraud.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now Daily News

