Connect with us

Thailand

Man allegedly poses as famous DJ on Facebook to get donations for Covid, keeps the money

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: s3b Voxel 😈/Flickr

A man who posed as a famous disc jockey, DJ Poom, on Facebook is being investigated by Thailand’s Immigration Bureau after 2 banks lodged complaints against him for allegedly soliciting donations for Covid and then allegedly pocketing the money. He is also accused of stealing data and cash after making a site that sells products. The 2 banks are the Siam Commercial Bank and the Krungthai Bank.

The Immigration Bureau traced the money and evidence to a location in Nonthaburi, a province just outside of Bangkok, at the location they found a 29 year old identified as “Adisorn”, who was then arrested on a warrant for fraud, theft, and data violation. The warrant was issued by the Phranakhon North Court. A computer and bank books were seized as evidence.

The Daily News says Adisorn, posing as DJ Poom, allegedly duped a total of 100 victims out of a million baht, collectively, with the deception. Back in July, the Royal Thai Police warned people not to trust everyone on social media as the platforms can be ripe for fraud.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now Daily News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-09-16 11:37
3 minutes ago, Thaiger said: “Adisorn”, Might be involved in making fake Adidas gear as well...?
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket5 seconds ago

Ice delivery truck loses control on Phuket road, kills 1 and injures 3
Thailand11 mins ago

Morning Top Stories | Bangkok Re-opening postponed, Krabi imposes tight measures | September 16 |
Guides40 mins ago

Best Thai breakfast meals to start your day

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand45 mins ago

New Visa for expats, Bangkok Re-opening Postponed | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 90
Thailand59 mins ago

Thailand Daily Covid Update | Thursday, September 16 |
Phuket1 hour ago

3 deaths and 2 Sandbox Covid-19 infections today in Phuket
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Man allegedly poses as famous DJ on Facebook to get donations for Covid, keeps the money
Guides1 hour ago

Everything you need to know about Thai curries
Guides2 hours ago

What to pack for your vacation to Thailand
Indonesia2 hours ago

Bali eyes wealthy tourists, while considering a ban on backpackers
Guides2 hours ago

The best parks to visit in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Parents must decide by September 24 if they want their children to get Pfizer vaccine
Tourism2 hours ago

PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
Guides2 hours ago

Thailand’s best beach towns for working and living
Guides3 hours ago

Chidlom, Bangkok: A complete guide
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending