Phuket Covid-19 totals: 40 dead, 91 Sandboxers, hospitals 90% full

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

Phuket has just about hit the 90% hospital bed occupancy rate as infections and hospitalisations climb with new beds not being added quickly enough to keep pace. There were 229 infections today, 20 less than yesterday, and no new deaths reported, though details were released of the 1 death confirmed yesterday.

A 63 year old Thai man was the 40th victim of Covid-19 in Phuket, doubling the number of total deaths since April just in the last 10 days. He had received 1 AstraZeneca vaccine, but had high blood pressure, diabetes, gout, and kidney failure so was vulnerable for severe infection.

2 new Phuket Sandbox infections were identified in the totals released yesterday, marking 91 total international travellers in the programme who have caught Covid-19.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 229 -20
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,621 -5
TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 7,582 +229
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 40 0

 

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 28 +28
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,188 +4

 

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

  • 3,197: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 88 from yesterday
  • 3,819: Total number of people released from medical care, up 23 from yesterday

Phuket Covid-19 totals: 40 dead, 91 Sandboxers, hospitals 90% full

HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,542 +0
Occupied hospital beds 2,285 +55
Available hospital beds 257 -55
Hospital bed occupancy rate 89.89% +2.16%

Phuket Covid-19 totals: 40 dead, 91 Sandboxers, hospitals 90% full | News by Thaiger

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 34 0
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 339 +1
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 706 -10

 

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 91: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday
  • 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

 

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

Phuket Covid-19 totals: 40 dead, 91 Sandboxers, hospitals 90% full | News by Thaiger

 

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Last night’s update didn’t include regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket districts, so this is the latest information as of September 8. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 1,791 cases (+78)
  • Phuket Town – 1,208 (+24)
    • Talad Yai 804, (+18)
    • Talad Neua 404 (+6)
  • Wichit – 656 (+33)
  • Koh Kaew – 376 (+18)
  • Rawai – 233 (+8)
  • Chalong – 216 (+14)
  • Karon – 63 (+1)
  • Kathu – 321 (+4)
  • Patong – 242
  • Kamala – 74 (+1)
  • Cherng Talay – 314 (+5)
  • Srisoonthorn – 420 (+13)
  • Thepkrasattri – 270 (+9)
  • Pa Khlok – 120 (+5)
  • Mai Khao – 85 (+1)
  • Sakhu – 33 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending