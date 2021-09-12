2 new Covid-19 deaths in Phuket, only 15% of hospital beds open

2 new deaths and a reduction in total hospital beds lead the bad news on Covid-19 for Phuket today. The daily infections have held steady with 230 new infections, a few less than yesterday, but marking the 13th day in a row with infections above 200 per day. The total deaths in the last 8 days stands at 19, one less than the cumulative total from the start of April to the end of August.

A 65 year old Thai woman who had 1 vaccine, though the brand was not released, was a high-risk contact who died yesterday of Covid-19. The second death was a 70 year old Thai man who was fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, but was also a smoker with a heart condition.

The total number of hospital beds increased by 81 while at the same time 104 people were hospitalised. The new patients outpacing the new beds crunched the available beds to 375 remained open beds. That’s a 1.5% jump to almost 85% hospital bed occupancy, a figure authorities had been feverishly adding hundreds of beds per week to keep under 80%.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 230 -8 WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,605 -10 TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 6,859 +230 DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 39 +2

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 5 0 People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,125 +21

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

3,197: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 88 from yesterday

3,819: Total number of people released from medical care, up 23 from yesterday

HOSPITAL BEDS

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,442 +81 Occupied hospital beds 2,067 +104 Available hospital beds 375 -23 Hospital bed occupancy rate 84.64% +1.5%

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS

DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 34 0 YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 338 +1 GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 691 +17

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

89: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 1 from yesterday

42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday

23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday

10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

AUGUST SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY 1 36 2 32 3 21 4 65 5 33 6 40 7 40 8 81 9 61 10 37 11 104 12 33 13 82 14 109 15 49 16 50 17 43 18 89 19 129 20 101 21 126 22 124 23 73 24 156 25 189 26 169 27 209 28 210 29 162 30 256 31 257 SEPTEMBER 1 204 2 235 3 242 4 240 5 241 6 232 7 234 8 219 9 211 10 238 11 230

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Last night’s update didn’t include regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket districts, so this is the latest information as of September 8. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang Rassada – 1,583 cases (+57)

Phuket Town – 1,114 (+57) Talad Yai 739, (+38) Talad Neua 375 (+19)

Wichit – 575 (+30)

Koh Kaew – 327 (+15)

Rawai – 219

Chalong – 188 (+3)

Karon – 62 (+3) Kathu – 291 (+6)

Patong – 232

Kamala – 73 Cherng Talay – 303 (+12)

Srisoonthorn – 368 (+10)

Thepkrasattri – 247 (+18)

Pa Khlok – 107

Mai Khao – 73

Sakhu – 32 (+2)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

