COVID-19 Sunday afternoon Update, provincial totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

180 coronavirus-related deaths and 14,029 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the past 24-hours since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 15,742 recoveries. There are now 135,966 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

In the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 1,353,310 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Out of the new infections reported today, 276 were found at correctional facilities. In the latest wave, more than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19.

In Phuket, 2 new deaths were of older Thai people, one of whom was fully vaccinated. Daily infections have held steady, but increasing hospitalisations has led to only 15% availability of beds.

SEPTEMBER

204

235

242

240

241

232

234

219

211

 10 

238

 11 

230

 

In other provinces, Bangkok remains the area with the most infections with 3,356 infections in the past 24 hours, despite a new study showing 99.7% of residents there wear masks properly. In the northeast, Udon Thani had 169 infections, 1 more than Nakhon Ratchasima, where a cluster shut down a local market for 4 days. In the North, Lamphun spiked to 91 infections, from 26 yesterday, and Chiang Mai decreased 5 to 33 infections.

In the South, the Deep South still leads infections with Yala having the most in the past 24 hours with 402. Surat Thani saw 159 infections where another illegal party in Koh Samui, similar to previous superspreader accounts, saw 48 people busted yesterday.

Chon Buri in the East saw 848 new infections down about 140 from the close to 1,000 yesterday, while in the West, Ratchaburi’s 516 infections are as many as the other 4 western provinces combined, and Prachuap Khiri Khan increase 15 to 68 infections as they debate reopening internationally next month, risking driving away their larger domestic tourism.

 

Official COVID-19 update in Thailand, Sunday, 12 September 2021
COVID-19 Sunday afternoon Update, provincial totals | News by Thaiger COVID-19 Sunday afternoon Update, provincial totals | News by Thaiger
Official COVID-19 update in Thailand, Sunday, 12 September 2021
  • 1,382,173 people infected (+14,092)
  • 1,231,854 recovered (+15,742)
  • 135,966 receiving treatment
  • 14,353 deaths (+180)
  • Number of people who received vaccines
    • 1st dose: 27,194,487 (+139,941)
    • 2nd dose: 12,251,011 (+187,368)
    • 3rd dose: 614,969 (+1,296)
    • Total: 40,060,467

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending