2 Canadian men run police checkpoint, claim assault triggers escape

Two Canadian men ran a police checkpoint in the Patong to Karon area of Phuket on Sunday, January 19, claiming they were fleeing from attackers.

Officers from Patong Police Station sought assistance from Karon Police Station to intercept the black Ford Raptor pickup truck, which sped through the checkpoint in Patong.

Advertisements

A high-speed chase ensued, with police pursuing the Ford pickup until it reached Karon Temple. There, officers deliberately rammed their vehicle into the pickup to bring it to a stop.

The two men, identified as 34 year old Samuel Lee Jackson and 34 year old Jared Liam Wong, were taken into custody and transported to Patong Police Station for further questioning.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found various items scattered across the floor and seats but did not discover any illegal items.

The Canadian men claimed they were involved in an argument with rivals in the Patong area, which escalated into a physical altercation. They said they fled the scene in their pickup after being assaulted, fearing their attackers would pursue them.

Advertisements

As they were injured and wanted to reach a hospital as quickly as possible, they decided to run the police checkpoint. The two indeed bore wounds and bruises across their bodies and later received a first aid and health check at a hospital.

According to a report from the Phuket Mass Communication Organisation, police remain sceptical of the men’s claims. Further investigation will be conducted to identify their alleged attackers and determine the conflict between them.

In a separate incident in December, seven police officers in Bangkok mistakenly identified a Thai man as a drunk driver who ran a checkpoint. The officers brutally assaulted the man, who later came forward to seek justice. He insisted he was neither drunk nor evaded the checkpoint.

The real suspect, who was driving a car of the same make and colour, was eventually apprehended after the story went viral on Thai social media. The officers involved in the misidentification and assault are now expected to face legal charges.