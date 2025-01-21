Thailand weather: Rising temperatures as cold air mass weakens

Bright Choomanee
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Thailand weather: Rising temperatures as cold air mass weakens
Picture courtesy of Colton Duke, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasted that the moderate cold air mass covering upper Thailand is weakening, leading to rising temperatures. Rain is expected in the south on January 20.

The current high-pressure system over upper Thailand and the South China Sea is diminishing, resulting in higher temperatures and morning fog. Northern and northeastern regions will experience cold to very cold weather, while the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the eastern and upper southern regions, will have cool mornings.

Mountainous areas will face very cold conditions with some frost. Residents are advised to maintain health precautions due to the persisting cold and to be cautious of fire hazards due to dry conditions. Caution is also advised when travelling through fog-prone areas.

The winter season remains, with the TMD predicting a mix of cold and rain for the next 15 days. The moderate northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the south, and the Andaman Sea is weakening, resulting in reduced rainfall in the south.

Waves in the lower Gulf can reach 1 to 2 metres, and in stormy areas, waves may exceed 2 metres. Fishermen are advised to navigate with care and avoid stormy areas.

Current weather conditions are affecting dust accumulation, with poor to weak air ventilation and weak winds over upper Thailand. This, combined with continuous surface inversion, limits the dispersion of air pollution, leading to an expected increase in dust concentration.

Weather forecast

Northern Thailand: Cold to very cold with morning fog and slight temperature rise. The lowest temperatures are 12 to 17°C, and the highest is 28 to 32°C. Mountain tops are very cold with occasional frost, with the lowest temperatures 3 to 10°C. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Northeastern Thailand: Cold to very cold with light morning fog and a slight temperature rise. The lowest temperatures are 12 to 15°C, and the highest is 28 to 32°C. Mountain tops are very cold, with the lowest temperatures 7 to 12°C. Northeast winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Central Thailand: Cool with light morning fog, temperature rise of 1 to 2°C. Lowest temperatures are 16 to 18°C, highest 31 to 33°C. Northeast winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Thailand: Cool with light morning fog, temperature rise of 1 to 2°C. Lowest temperatures are 16 to 22°C, highest 31 to 33°C. Northeast winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Waves below 1 metre, 1 to 2 metres offshore.

Southern Thailand (east coast): Upper areas have cool mornings, with a 1 to 2°C temperature rise and 10% thunderstorm coverage, mainly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Lowest temperatures are 18 to 24°C, highest 29 to 32°C.

Northeast winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour north of Nakhon Si Thammarat and 15 to 35 kilometres per hour south of Songkhla. Waves about 1 metre, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

Southern Thailand (west coast): Upper areas have cool mornings with slight temperature rises and light rain in some lower areas. The lowest temperatures are 21 to 25°C, and the highest is 30 to 33°C. Northeast winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Waves below 1 metre, about 1 metre offshore, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and Vicinity: Cool with light morning fog, temperature rise of 1 to 2°C. The lowest temperatures are 19 to 22°C, and the highest are 32 to 34°C. Northeast winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

