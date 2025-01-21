Thaksin blames Prawit for political turmoil amid coup fallout

Puntid Tantivangphaisal16 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Thaksin blames Prawit for political turmoil amid coup fallout
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra responded to complaints from Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader General Prawit Wongsuwon about political victimisation, attributing the current political turmoil to the general’s actions.

Thaksin questioned the necessity of the coup that initially disrupted the political landscape. General Prawit was a key figure in the government led by Prayut Chan-o-cha, established by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) following the ousting of the Pheu Thai Party-led government in May 2014.

Thaksin argued that the government should have been allowed to function without interruption by a military coup. He accused the NCPO of manipulating laws to exclude him from politics while fortifying its authority. Despite these challenges, he acknowledged the need to identify and correct systemic issues.

These comments were made in response to General Prawit’s speech at the PPRP: Now and Next seminar in Prachuap Khiri Khan yesterday, January 20, where he lamented the return of morally compromised politics characterised by self-serving infighting.

General Prawit emphasised that the current political environment deviates from the ideal of being people-focused. He asserted that the PPRP, which was once the ruling party under the Prayut administration, has consistently been targeted by political adversaries.

Thaksin blames Prawit for political turmoil amid coup fallout | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The PPRP faced significant setbacks after being removed from the coalition shortly before the formation of the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government, leading to strained relations with the Pheu Thai Party. This period also saw internal conflicts, with Captain Thamanat Prompow resigning as PPRP Secretary General following disagreements with General Prawit over Cabinet post allocations.

Captain Thamanat led a faction of PPRP members in a rebellion, which resulted in the group securing three Cabinet positions in the Paetongtarn administration. Subsequently, the PPRP was excluded from the coalition altogether, reported Bangkok Post.

Thaksin argued that General Prawit experienced less victimisation compared to himself, highlighting his political persecution which led to his self-imposed exile.

In contrast, General Prawit reaffirmed the party’s commitment to a modern conservative ideology, focused on protecting national integrity, the monarchy, and religion.

“We will work to make people’s lives better.”

Puntid Tantivangphaisal16 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

