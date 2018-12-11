Phang Nga hotel ordered to stop holding weddings on the beach | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
Phang Nga hotel ordered to stop holding weddings on the beach
PHOTOS: Manager Online
The Damrongdhama Centre in Phang Nga Office has banned a ‘luxury’ hotel in Phang Nga for arranging a wedding event on Natai Beach after investigations over beach encroachment.
After an inspection at Natai Beach in Kokkloi, Phang Nga officials, led by Phang Nga Governor Siripat Pattakun, found that a luxury hotel had put umbrellas and chairs on the beach to arrange a wedding event on a public beach. In Thailand, all beaches are public beaches.
Officials have ordered the hotel to remove the umbrellas and chairs from the beach within three days. The hotel has been banned from arranging future weddings and events on the beach.
FULL STORY: Manager Online
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phang Nga. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Phang Nga
Phuket’s hotel and property players look north
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
One of Greater Phuket’s real estate and hotel market’s that has a decided buzz of late is the area up over the Sarasin bridge in Phang Nga.
In Natai, the entry of the Baba Beach Club and nearby Akyra is creating renewed visibility for the broad West Coast stretch of white sand beach.
Two upscale hotels are in the development phase in the vicinity, with one being flagged to an international hotel operator.
Up at the 1,000 plus rai Thai Muang mega-project, movement is once again underway, as is a nearby massive Japanese-led mixed-use project including a golf course.
Land values are currently running amuck in the Koh Kloi area where the AOT (Airports of Thailand) has reportedly acquired land for an upcoming Phang Nga airport which will provide Phuket with a second gateway alternative.
Premium land transactions are taking place, with the most notable being the recent trade of the former oceanfront site in Bodan that was to be at various stages first a Raffles and later a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.
Looking at Phuket’s light-rail initiative, one knock-on effect will be the eventual linkage between the island and larger connection to a broader rail terminus in Koh Kloi. This will likely spur real estate speculators to acquire peripheral locations.
As Phang Nga’s West Coast four land highway expansion moves forward to Khao Lak and beyond, Phuket’s Northern neighbor is seeing a renewed push in its tourism, property and infrastructure.
Krabi
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
A Krabi policeman has ridden with a local big biker, chasing and shooting at a pick-up after a hit and run incident.
Ao Lueak Police Chief Col Kritsanat Wongklaharn in Krabi says, “At 10am we were notified from Phang Nga Police that a pickup truck had fled to Krabi after a hit and run in Phang Nga.”
“After that Ao Lueak Police in Krabi set up a checkpoint to stop the pickup truck. The pickup truck broke though the checkpoint at Na Nuea in Krabi on Petkasem Road.”
“A volunteer big bike rider who saw the incident asked police to jump on his Big Bike. They set off after the pickup truck with other police in tow.”
(Cue chase music)
“Police fired a shot at the pickup truck’s front wheel but the pickup truck kept going. Following a few more warning shots, police eventually stopped the pickup on Southern Seaboard Road in Krabi.”
“The 21 year old suspect Kietisak Srisaema, who sustained minor injuries in the incident, has been arrested. He came up ‘positive’ in a drug test. He told us that he had had an argument with his wife before the incident.”
“Kietisak was taken to Phang Nga Police Station where he has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving with disregard for other people’s safety, driving through stop signs and reckless driving.”
Shootout in Krabi
Posted by The Thaiger on Thursday, December 6, 2018
Phang Nga
Man arrested with drugs at Phuket Checkpoint
A man has been arrested at the main Phuket Checkpoint with 60,000 methamphetamine pills and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.
The Tha Chat Chai Police and Phang Nga Provincial Police arrested 28 year old Kitti ‘Uat’ Pueanrak from Phang Nga on Tuesday. Police seized 60,000 methamphetamine pills and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine at the Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint at the top of the island.
Police have followed up on this case with a further investigation. Phang Nga Police have now also arrested 35 year old Aphichart ‘Deaw’ Kotsap in Phang Nga. Police 38,000 methamphetamine pills and two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
Then Phang Nga Police arrested 34 year old Manit ‘Base’ Promjan in Phang Nga. This time they seized 44,000 methamphetamine pills .
All have been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Australian sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Blacklisted Swede arrested in Phuket
US ambassador shares concerns about tourism in Phuket
Forest officials defend refusing trucks entry to wildlife sanctuary
33 cats mauled to death at Hat Yai temple
BTS sweeps first night of Asian Music Awards
Political ban lifted ahead of February 24 election
Phang Nga hotel ordered to stop holding weddings on the beach
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Wealthy Thai woman boasts online about her welfare card
Tourists complain about thin elephant being forced to do party tricks
Fire destroys wooden house in Wichit
HM King provides funerals for two Un Ai Rak cyclists
“Post-poll government will lack legitimacy”
Fighting age with exercise
Teaching children to avoid sexual predators
Chinese charged over test-taking scam
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 scams in Thailand
-
Property3 days ago
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
-
Phang Nga3 days ago
Phuket’s hotel and property players look north
-
Thai Life1 day ago
New WHO world road death report – Thailand drops to number 8 but still high
-
Pattaya3 days ago
72 year old fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance
-
Uncategorized2 days ago
Miss Thailand runner-up in the Miss World 2018 contest – VIDEO
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
New Thai 1,000 baht note wins international award
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Nude couple pictured on top of Egyptian pyramid sparks investigation
You must be logged in to post a comment Login