Phang Nga hotel ordered to stop holding weddings on the beach | The Thaiger

Phang Nga

Phang Nga hotel ordered to stop holding weddings on the beach

4 hours ago

PHOTOS: Manager Online

The Damrongdhama Centre in Phang Nga Office has banned a ‘luxury’ hotel in Phang Nga for arranging a wedding event on Natai Beach after investigations over beach encroachment.

After an inspection at Natai Beach in Kokkloi, Phang Nga officials, led by Phang Nga Governor Siripat Pattakun, found that a luxury hotel had put umbrellas and chairs on the beach to arrange a wedding event on a public beach. In Thailand, all beaches are public beaches.

Officials have ordered the hotel to remove the umbrellas and chairs from the beach within three days. The hotel has been banned from arranging future weddings and events on the beach.

Phang Nga

Phuket’s hotel and property players look north

Bill Barnett

Published

3 days ago

on

December 8, 2018

By

Phuket’s hotel and property players look north | The Thaiger

by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com

One of Greater Phuket’s real estate and hotel market’s that has a decided buzz of late is the area up over the Sarasin bridge in Phang Nga.

In Natai, the entry of the Baba Beach Club and nearby Akyra is creating renewed visibility for the broad West Coast stretch of white sand beach.

Two upscale hotels are in the development phase in the vicinity, with one being flagged to an international hotel operator.

Up at the 1,000 plus rai Thai Muang mega-project, movement is once again underway, as is a nearby massive Japanese-led mixed-use project including a golf course.

Land values are currently running amuck in the Koh Kloi area where the AOT (Airports of Thailand) has reportedly acquired land for an upcoming Phang Nga airport which will provide Phuket with a second gateway alternative.

Premium land transactions are taking place, with the most notable being the recent trade of the former oceanfront site in Bodan that was to be at various stages first a Raffles and later a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

Looking at Phuket’s light-rail initiative, one knock-on effect will be the eventual linkage between the island and larger connection to a broader rail terminus in Koh Kloi. This will likely spur real estate speculators to acquire peripheral locations.

As Phang Nga’s West Coast four land highway expansion moves forward to Khao Lak and beyond, Phuket’s Northern neighbor is seeing a renewed push in its tourism, property and infrastructure.

Krabi

Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

December 7, 2018

By

Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO | The Thaiger

A Krabi policeman has ridden with a local big biker, chasing and shooting at a pick-up after a hit and run incident.

Ao Lueak Police Chief Col Kritsanat Wongklaharn in Krabi says, “At 10am we were notified from Phang Nga Police that a pickup truck had fled to Krabi after a hit and run in Phang Nga.”

“After that Ao Lueak Police in Krabi set up a checkpoint to stop the pickup truck. The pickup truck broke though the checkpoint at Na Nuea in Krabi on Petkasem Road.”

“A volunteer big bike rider who saw the incident asked police to jump on his Big Bike. They set off after the pickup truck with other police in tow.”

(Cue chase music)

“Police fired a shot at the pickup truck’s front wheel but the pickup truck kept going. Following a few more warning shots, police eventually stopped the pickup on Southern Seaboard Road in Krabi.”

“The 21 year old suspect Kietisak Srisaema, who sustained minor injuries in the incident, has been arrested. He came up ‘positive’ in a drug test. He told us that he had had an argument with his wife before the incident.”

“Kietisak was taken to Phang Nga Police Station where he has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving with disregard for other people’s safety, driving through stop signs and reckless driving.”

Shootout in Krabi

Posted by The Thaiger on Thursday, December 6, 2018

Phang Nga

Man arrested with drugs at Phuket Checkpoint

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

December 6, 2018

By

Man arrested with drugs at Phuket Checkpoint | The Thaiger

A man has been arrested at the main Phuket Checkpoint with 60,000 methamphetamine pills and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.

The Tha Chat Chai Police and Phang Nga Provincial Police arrested 28 year old Kitti ‘Uat’ Pueanrak from Phang Nga on Tuesday. Police seized 60,000 methamphetamine pills and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine at the Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint at the top of the island.

Police have followed up on this case with a further investigation. Phang Nga Police have now also arrested 35 year old Aphichart ‘Deaw’ Kotsap in Phang Nga. Police 38,000 methamphetamine pills and two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

Then Phang Nga Police arrested 34 year old Manit ‘Base’ Promjan in Phang Nga. This time they seized 44,000 methamphetamine pills .

All have been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

Man arrested with drugs at Phuket Checkpoint | News by The Thaiger Man arrested with drugs at Phuket Checkpoint | News by The Thaiger

