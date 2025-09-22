The closest beach to Bangkok? Amari Bangsaen might just be the getaway you’re after

The name Bangsaen might not be the first that pops to your mind when planning a beach escape from Bangkok, but that’s about to change. Just an hour from the capital, this relaxed coastal town is stepping into the spotlight thanks to its growing café scene, clean coastline, and focus on sustainability.

And now, with the arrival of Amari Bangsaen, the area’s first and only branded hotel, it’s becoming a strong contender for Thailand’s next big coastal destination. Newly opened in June 2025, the hotel is a reimagining of The Tide Resort, a long-time local favourite that has stood in the same spot since 2003.

With a fresh identity, modern upgrades, and a familiar beachfront setting, Amari brings a new level of comfort and style to Bangsaen’s evolving hospitality scene.

The stay: Checking in at Amari Bangsaen

Amari Bangsaen has 154 guest rooms and suites. With six accommodation types to choose, ranging from Deluxe Garden to the Bangsaen Suite, there’s a space for solo travellers, couples, families, and groups.

Rooms are open and airy, made brighter by floor-to-ceiling windows that draw in natural light throughout the day (don’t worry, there are blackout curtains, too). Most come with a private balcony or terrace facing the sea, gardens, or city, so you never feel boxed in.

You can expect a bright and easygoing interior in each room. Wooden floors and woven furniture give a natural warmth, paired with tropical wall murals that change from room to room. Some show bursts of colour with birds and flowers, others go monochrome with hand-drawn jungle scenes. It’s a refreshing take on beachfront design that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Moreover, you’ll find plenty of comforts, such as high-speed Wi-Fi, smart TVs, desks, and plush beds. In the bathroom, you’ll find clean-lined fixtures and walk-in showers. Interconnecting rooms are available for families and groups, and the layout of each room feels like it was built with longer stays in mind.

But if you are looking for a larger room option, consider the Bangsaen Suite. It features a separate living area and sweeping views over the water. With the extra space and the wraparound balcony, it works well for guests who want room to spread out without giving up the beach on their doorstep.

The food: Beachfront dining and sunset cocktails

You don’t really need to leave the hotel to eat well. Amari Bangsaen has four different dining options, including Amaya Food Gallery, Aloha Beach Cafe, Aqua Eatery & Bar, and Maitree Bar.

The main restaurant, Amaya Food Gallery, is where you’ll enjoy your breakfast buffet if it’s included in your stay, but the space also serves lunch and dinner. You’ll find Thai dishes alongside a mix of international comfort food. Sit inside with the air-con or grab a spot outdoors if you want a bit of sea breeze with your coffee.

Aloha Beach Café is perhaps the most relaxed of the bunch. It’s set right by the shore and opens early, with beachy breakfast sets and flaky pastries. One thing you’ll want to try is their unique Croissant Khao Larm, a mash-up of French baking and sweet sticky rice. The café stays open into the evening, so you can swing by again for sunset sips.

By the pool, Aqua Eatery & Bar takes care of snacks, smoothies, and cocktails. It’s handy for lazy afternoons or a dip and sip session, especially during the bar’s daily Happy Hour Hangouts.

End your evening at Maitree Bar, a low-lit lounge with polished service and a cocktail list that leans classic but often comes with Thai accents and seasonal ingredients. Named after the Thai word for friendship, this warm and easygoing space is made for catching up with friends over drinks.

The facilities: A hotel for all kinds of travellers

The rooms at Amari Bangsaen are a dream for anyone looking to rest and recharge, but the fun really begins once you stop outside. This might sound cliché, but Amari Bangsaen really does have options for all kinds of travellers.

The swimming pool is the heart of the resort. It comes with a dedicated kids’ area, so families can splash around together or take turns lounging poolside with a cool drink in hand. It’s easy to lose track of time here, the tropical sun on your face, and not a worry in sight.

When you need a deeper reset, the Breeze Spa is waiting for you. Treatments here are focused on rest and rejuvenation, perfect whether you’re in need of a full-on pampering or simply looking for a moment of calm. There’s a sauna and steam room, too, which are complimentary if you get a 3-hour session at the spa.

Fitness enthusiasts will delight in the FIT Centre. Equipped with everything from cardio machines to weights, it helps you stay on track, even on holiday.

Travelling with little ones? The Kids Club keeps them busy with creative games and colourful activities, all in a safe and cheerful environment. With the kids entertained, parents can enjoy some well-earned downtime.

And if you’re here for more than just a holiday, Amari Bangsaen also makes a strong case as a venue. The hotel has 19 function rooms, including a spacious ballroom that can host up to 1,000 guests. From weddings and private parties to conferences, the team can handle any occasion with ease.

The location: One hour from Bangkok, a few steps from the beach

Bangsaen Beach is the closest beach escape from Bangkok, just an hour’s drive away from the capital. Amari Bangsaen is located right across the road from the beach, so staying here means you’re never far from the ocean breeze or a quiet morning walk along the shore.

Aside from being steps away from Bangsaen Beach, the hotel’s location also puts you close to everything. Khao Sam Muk is a short ride away if you’re after sea views or monkey spotting. When you’re in the mood for shopping, Nong Mon Market with its local snacks and Ang Sila Fish Market with the region’s freshest catch are nearby. Plus, Bangsaen Aquarium is a great option if you’ve got kids in tow or just want to cool off indoors.

Around town, you’ll find small cafés serving up single-origin pours and pastries, as well as a growing list of restaurants and bars where locals actually hang out.

Fun fact: Bangsaen is leading the way when it comes to sustainability, with bans on styrofoam and single-use plastics, and strong zero-waste efforts supported by local businesses.

Amari Bangsaen rounds it all out with warm and attentive service. Staff are quick to help but give you space to relax, which adds to the hotel’s easygoing atmosphere.

