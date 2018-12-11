Political ban lifted ahead of February 24 election | The Thaiger

Thailand
Political ban lifted ahead of February 24 election
The Nation reports the the lifts a previous prohibition on political parties holding meetings or organising political activities. The cancelled restrictions include the ban on political gatherings of five or more people.
The Royal Gazette has published the ban lifting today. This officially sets in train the countdown to the February 24 election.
As a result of the today’s announcement, election campaigning can begin from January 2, once the Royal Decree on the general elections is issued.
Also lifted today was an order banning financial transactions involving people’s assets that were deemed necessary for the sake of national security and the public’s life and assets security.
The cancellation of the orders was aimed at facilitating political activities in advance of the general election expected on February 24, the first under the 2017 Constitution.
The announcement follows an announcement made by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on December 7 that the poll will definitely be held on February 24.
The new law on MP elections also came into effect on December 11.
With the new legislation in effect, the ruling NCPO is essentially forced to lift restrictions on public discussion of issues.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Forest officials defend refusing trucks entry to wildlife sanctuary
PHOTOS: The Nation
Various off-road truck enthusiasts haven’t been allowed to enter Kanchanaburi’s Thung Yai Naresuan wildlife sanctuary during December 8-9 because they failed to adhere to the rules and conditions for gaining access. This revelation from sanctuary chief Wichien Chinnawong.
Wichien has explained to the media by way of explanation about a recent Facebook post by Thi Lai Pa Border Patrol Police School headmaster Pol Captain Anek Khampimoon, criticising Thung Yai forestry officials for refusing to let his group enter the forest to deliver lunches to students.
The people driving the 43 trucks, which had used the Three Pagodas Pass-Chong Samakkee-Ban Pang Sanook route, told Langka Forest Unit checkpoint officials that they wished to enter the forest to join the Thi Lai Pa forest-dwelling Karen community’s rice-threshing ceremony on December 9, but only one truck had been able to present a proper permit to enter the forest.
As the rest could not show the required permits, officials took a lenient approach and said they could camp at the Langka Forest Unit compound, which made Anek – who led a group of six trucks – unhappy.
He scolded the officials for obstructing his group, which he said merely aimed to deliver meals to students. The officials later agreed to let Anek’s group, as well as related officials and locals, pass through, but did not permit other tourists claiming to be accompanying Anek to enter the forest, because that could leave them open to criticism of double standards, Yutthachai quoted Wichien as saying. This led to the people’s anger being expressed via social media, resulting in news reports of what had happened.
Wichien affirmed that the organisers of trips to deliver donated items or undertake activities for schools within Thung Yai territory must submit a written request and obtain a permit to enter the forest beforehand, in order to prevent tourists from using that as an excuse to gain admission to the area, Yutthachai said.
After the Thai Forest Rangers’ Facebook page (facebook.com/siamforestranger/) shared a news link about Anek’s complaint with a caption asking whether it represented the truth, nearly 60 people commented, including a Thai man with the screen name “Aek Atom WJ”, who raised several interesting points and got 130 “likes”.
Citing that border patrol police schools normally have a budget to provide lunches for students, hence they do not need to wait for food donations, he suggested an asset investigation could help clarify why the school would require donations of lunches and other items. “Aek Atom WJ” also asked whether the headmaster’s threat via social media was a breach of his profession’s ethical code and why he had not properly coordinated with the sanctuary in advance and provided a list of names, and of the vehicles of those wishing to make donations.
He said the authority allowed people’s entry to the forest for nature education with the condition that they obtain permits and pay an entrance fee, which was not too difficult to adhere to, and that Karen villagers in the conservation area were dignified and did not only wait to depend on donations.“Aek Atom WJ” also said that it had been known among off-road truck drivers for five decades that the forest area was “a place to test vehicles’ performance”, and that many used donation-making as an excuse to access the area.
He also offered moral support to Wichien and officials for properly performing their duties.
STORY: The Nation
Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Thailand
Wealthy Thai woman boasts online about her welfare card
PHOTOS: Sanook
Thais have take to social media slamming an apparently woman boasting about using a Thai welfare card intended for the poor.
The woman was wearing a gold necklace and other expensive looking jewelry, was showing money to the camera and sitting in the driver’s seat of a car. Netizens say she was ripping off the state and depriving the needy.
But some are also suggesting it might be a fake post with fake gold and a friend’s car.
But Sanook has done some homework and confirmed that it is a real welfare card, although damaged, and that the woman really does have plenty of money.
Her story appeared on an online forum, “We’ll make you famous v.10”.
SOURCE: Sanook
