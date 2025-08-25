RAVA: A new beach club experience at Banyan Tree Phuket

A new era of beach club experience has just arrived in Thailand’s southern island province with Rava, the latest lifestyle concept from Banyan Tree Phuket.

Located within Laguna Phuket, an integrated resort destination along the beloved Bang Tao Beach, Rava is a sprawling beach club tucked along a 180 metre shoreline, making it the longest beach club in Thailand.

Translating to sound and reverberation, Rava personifies this expansive beachfront space where music, gastronomy, art, and conscious living come together to create an experience that flows with the rhythm of the sea.

Sittichai Jitnatham, General Manager of Banyan Tree Phuket, reveals the vision behind Rava.

“At Banyan Group, we have always been focused on evolving and curating experiences that meet the needs of our guests, present and future, and with Rava, our effort is to create a beach club that blends luxury, tropical lifestyle and a love for all things local.

“It is designed not as a place to escape the mundane and instead as a place where we celebrate the extraordinary in everyday moments”.

With each visit, Rava Beach Club invites you to explore, indulge, and connect and with its 3 exquisitely conceptualised spaces:

Young & Fun: The beating heart of the beach club, this zone is upbeat and effortlessly cool with an alfresco dining area, sunbeds, cabanas, and 3 infinity pools serving small plates and an eclectic mix of cocktails, premium wines and spirits.

Master Grill: A warm, welcoming space that celebrates the art of grilling. The menu features premium cuts of meat, dry-aged selections, whole grilled seafood, and signature sides.

Prestige: An exclusive lounge for Banyan Group Residence Owners that boasts two indoor dining rooms, semi-private areas for relaxation or dining, dedicated daybeds, and a private infinity pool, along with locker and shower facilities.

Speaking about the exclusive access for residence owners, Stuart Reading, Managing Director, Banyan Group Residences, says,

“For our homeowners, Rava Beach Club is more than an amenity; it’s a privilege. Exclusive access to the Prestige Zone allows our residential community to enjoy a level of beachfront luxury that’s unmatched on the island.

“It enhances the everyday experience of ownership and elevates the value of our branded residences across Laguna Phuket.”

With the addition of Rava Beach Club, Laguna Phuket boasts wholesome avenues for travellers and Phuketians seeking a day out on the beach with loved ones.

Indulge in international coastal fare, sip on refreshing cocktails as you watch a sunset or immerse yourself in workshops and wellbeing activities, and as night falls, watch a host of artists and performers take centre stage and elevate the tempo of this beach club.

Paul Wilson, Managing Director, Laguna Phuket, spoke on the milestone of the debut of RAVA Beach Club.

“The debut of the RAVA Beach Club marks a significant milestone for Laguna Phuket and represents an exciting expansion for the Banyan Group into the beach club scene.

“We are redefining the beach club scene on the island with this sophisticated oasis, which combines luxury, a vibrant atmosphere and distinctive experiences, all complemented by stunning views and architectural brilliance.

“The launch of RAVA caters to the diverse tastes of our guests and significantly enhances our leisure and entertainment offerings as a resort destination.”

If you’re wondering what sets Rava Beach Club apart from other beachfront venues in Phuket, picture morning soundscapes that ease you into the day, bold coastal cuisine grilled over open flames, and cocktails infused with foraged ingredients served with style and soul.

Feel the energy rise with live tropical performances, hands-on mixology workshops, sunset painting sessions, and a boutique showcasing the best of beach essentials and resort wear from celebrated Thai designers and local artisans.

Whether you’re here to relax, dance, create, or celebrate, Rava offers something you won’t find anywhere else.

Rava Beach Club had just opened its doors on August 1, 2025, and it’s already making waves in Phuket. Trust us when we say there’s no better time or location for a beach holiday visit while on the island.

Press release