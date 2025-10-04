Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok

Two young men were injured when a group of teenagers opened fire by the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, prompting a police investigation into the attack.

The pair, both around 20 years old, were shot while sitting by the Chao Phraya River in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arunrerk Kumwattana of Phra Ratchawang Police Station received the report around 1am today, October 4, and quickly dispatched officers along with a 191 patrol unit to the scene. Upon arrival, police found two young men suffering gunshot wounds, one with a bullet through his right calf and the other with a slug embedded in his left knee.

Rescue workers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation provided first aid before rushing the injured to Klang Hospital and Taksin Hospital for treatment.

Officers combed the riverside area and discovered several bullet casings scattered on the ground, prompting them to cordon off the scene for forensic examination. Witnesses described a chaotic and terrifying moment as gunfire erupted without warning.

According to 22 year old Til, who was at the scene with seven or eight friends, the group had gathered by the river from around 10pm yesterday, October 3, to relax and enjoy the cool night air. At about midnight, a gang of six or seven teenagers pulled up on motorcycles and began shooting indiscriminately.

“They fired more than 10 shots. My two friends were hit before we could even react. One of the gunmen yelled, ‘Do you want more?’ before they sped off towards the Thonburi side.”

Police believe the suspects may have been part of a local youth gang and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify those involved. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, though investigators suspect it may be linked to an earlier dispute between rival groups, reported KhaoSod.

Officers vowed to step up patrols in the area to prevent further violence along the riverbank, which is a popular late-night hangout spot for young people.

No arrests have yet been made, but police say they are closing in on the culprits.