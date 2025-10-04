Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok

Police launch manhunt after late-night gunfire near city bridge

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025
273 1 minute read
Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Two young men were injured when a group of teenagers opened fire by the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, prompting a police investigation into the attack.

The pair, both around 20 years old, were shot while sitting by the Chao Phraya River in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arunrerk Kumwattana of Phra Ratchawang Police Station received the report around 1am today, October 4, and quickly dispatched officers along with a 191 patrol unit to the scene. Upon arrival, police found two young men suffering gunshot wounds, one with a bullet through his right calf and the other with a slug embedded in his left knee.

Rescue workers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation provided first aid before rushing the injured to Klang Hospital and Taksin Hospital for treatment.

Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Officers combed the riverside area and discovered several bullet casings scattered on the ground, prompting them to cordon off the scene for forensic examination. Witnesses described a chaotic and terrifying moment as gunfire erupted without warning.

Related Articles

According to 22 year old Til, who was at the scene with seven or eight friends, the group had gathered by the river from around 10pm yesterday, October 3, to relax and enjoy the cool night air. At about midnight, a gang of six or seven teenagers pulled up on motorcycles and began shooting indiscriminately.

“They fired more than 10 shots. My two friends were hit before we could even react. One of the gunmen yelled, ‘Do you want more?’ before they sped off towards the Thonburi side.”

Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Police believe the suspects may have been part of a local youth gang and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify those involved. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, though investigators suspect it may be linked to an earlier dispute between rival groups, reported KhaoSod.

Officers vowed to step up patrols in the area to prevent further violence along the riverbank, which is a popular late-night hangout spot for young people.

No arrests have yet been made, but police say they are closing in on the culprits.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket pub stabbing suspect turns himself in to police | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket pub stabbing suspect turns himself in to police

2 minutes ago
Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Midnight river shootout leaves 2 teens injured in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stray dogs blamed for 100k baht damage to pickup in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Bangkok sinkhole repair on track, Samsen Road reopens October 9 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok sinkhole repair on track, Samsen Road reopens October 9

3 hours ago
Celebrity cop hire lands Thai House speaker in hot water | Thaiger Politics News

Celebrity cop hire lands Thai House speaker in hot water

3 hours ago
Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya street fight breaks out at noisy concert venue

3 hours ago
New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project | Thaiger Phuket News

New Phuket governor kicks off term with youth unity project

4 hours ago
Thailand dodges storm Matmo but rain lashes regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand dodges storm Matmo but rain lashes regions

4 hours ago
Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Thai PM draws red line on border as tensions with Cambodia grow (video)

21 hours ago
2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

2 thieves steal 10 million baht safe from Trang industrial leader’s home

21 hours ago
Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder | Thaiger Crime News

Thai hitman jailed for life over Cambodian MP’s murder

21 hours ago
Opening your first trading account? Here are 7 tips every smart trader checks before they begin | Thaiger Finance

Opening your first trading account? Here are 7 tips every smart trader checks before they begin

21 hours ago
Thai minister threatens suits over scammer link claims | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister threatens suits over scammer link claims

22 hours ago
The International School Golf Tour powered by Foresight Sports returns to Thailand for 2025–26 season | Thaiger Events

The International School Golf Tour powered by Foresight Sports returns to Thailand for 2025–26 season

22 hours ago
Thai woman gropes 74 year old taxi rider before stealing 17,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman gropes 74 year old taxi rider before stealing 17,000 baht

22 hours ago
Gun and drugs found in pickup during Bangkok air check | Thaiger Bangkok News

Gun and drugs found in pickup during Bangkok air check

22 hours ago
The marine life that you can encounter in Phuket or the Andaman Sea | Thaiger Phuket Travel

The marine life that you can encounter in Phuket or the Andaman Sea

22 hours ago
Glam and grace: Chinese pageant stars dazzle in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Glam and grace: Chinese pageant stars dazzle in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Thai man found dead with leg chained to tree in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man found dead with leg chained to tree in Nakhon Pathom

23 hours ago
Anutin heads to conflict-hit border to boost morale and aid (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin heads to conflict-hit border to boost morale and aid (video)

23 hours ago
British actor flies in to boost morale at Trat border post | Thaiger South Thailand News

British actor flies in to boost morale at Trat border post

23 hours ago
Body of missing Chinese tourist found off Phuket’s Nai Harn | Thaiger Phuket News

Body of missing Chinese tourist found off Phuket’s Nai Harn

24 hours ago
Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography | Thaiger Thailand News

Chanthaburi monk arrested for distributing child pornography

24 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin’s royal pardon bid under review by justice panel

24 hours ago
Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok kids hit hardest as flu and HFMD cases skyrocket

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 4, 2025
273 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.