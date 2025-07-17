Russian teen busted for Pattaya pier graffiti

City crackdown sends clear message as guardians ordered to scrub away teen's late-night stunt

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Russian teen busted for Pattaya pier graffiti
A 16 year old Russian boy has been caught red-handed after launching a midnight graffiti attack on Pattaya’s iconic Bali Hai Pier Overpass.

In the early hours of today, July 17, Pattaya City’s Special Affairs Unit swooped in on the teen, identified only as Dobrynia, as he vandalised the structure with spray paint. The sharp-eyed officer spotted the youth in action, halting the damage before it could escalate further.

Officers seized six cans of spray paint and a Yamaha Aerox motorbike allegedly used to get to the scene. The incident has sparked fury among local officials, who are taking a no-nonsense stance despite the teenager’s age.

“This is not artistic expression, it’s destruction of public property! Those considering similar acts should think twice, as we will take decisive legal action,” Pattaya City warned in a statement.

Officials told Pattaya News that Dobrynia would face full legal consequences under the Cleanliness and Orderliness Act, which carries a fine of up to 10,000 baht. In an effort to reinforce civic responsibility, the city is also ordering the teenager and his guardians to clean the spray-painted area themselves.

There will be no soft landing for the young vandal, officials confirmed.

The crackdown is part of Pattaya’s broader campaign to clean up its image—literally and figuratively—as Thailand’s premier tourist destination.

“We won’t tolerate actions that damage public spaces. These locations are not just landmarks—they’re symbols of our city,” a spokesperson said.

Police have yet to confirm whether Dobrynia acted alone or if other individuals were involved. The graffiti has since been partially removed, though full restoration is underway, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya’s tough stance on urban defacement serves as a clear warning: if you spray, you pay.

In similar news, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched legal action against a Japanese tourist accused of vandalising a train near Kanchanaphisek Road in Bangkok.

The incident took place on Sunday, July 13, when the tourist allegedly spray-painted the locomotive and carriages of express train number 171, which operates between Bangkok and Sungai Kolok.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, July 17, 2025
