Pattaya

Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya's Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
After Covid-19 forced Patttaya’s ‘The Hollywood Club’ to close and reopen, the establishment is now once again closed and reportedly awaiting a green light allowing foreign tourists to return. Damrongkiat Pinitkan, the club’s owner, says, “Our major customers are foreign tourists. We still did not open the club zone when the last phase of removing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions allowed us to open.”

“However, we did open our restaurant and karaoke zones which have many regular Thai customers.”

He says that the staff requested for The Hollywood Club zone to reopen as well several weeks ago as it was initially thought to bring in Thai customers. However, upon evaluating the club’s performance after reopening, it was decided to close yet again due to an insufficient number of customers.

“We will re-open when international flights return to Thailand with foreign tourists.”

“During this difficult time for our loyal staff, we will open a small market in the parking area in front of Hollywood Pattaya for them to sell food in the late afternoon which will start next week.”

Pinitkan says karaoke and restaurant areas will continue to operate despite the closing of other zones within the club.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    September 16, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    Never went to the club. Have to check it out if and when I return.

    Reply

