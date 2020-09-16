image
Connect with us

Weather

Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

9 mins ago

 on 

Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

The Thai Meteorological Department has announced this morning that heavy to very heavy rain is slated to grace the skies this weekend, Sept 18-20, all across the Kingdom. The forecast comes after a category 2 tropical depression over the middle of the South China Sea strengthened around 1 am this morning to a category 3 tropical storm named Noul.

The storm is reportedly travelling in a west-northwest direction at a speed of 15 kms per hour, with sustained winds of 65 kms per hour and is expected to make landfall over middle Vietnam, and continuing its path towards northeast Thailand by September 18.

Wind waves are expected to be around 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea, around 2 metres high in the Gulf of Thailand, reaching more than 3 metres during thundershowers.

The meteorological department has advised all vessels to remain shored during this time.

SOURCE: The Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Police ordered to keep traffic moving after heavy flooding during Bangkok’s peak

Maya Taylor

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Police ordered to keep traffic moving after heavy flooding during Bangkok&#8217;s peak | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Traffic police in Bangkok are being instructed to keep the capital’s roads clear after heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding from around 2am this morning. Krisana Pattanajaroen, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, says officers have been tasked with preventing traffic jams, particularly along Bangkok’s busiest thoroughfares, as well as removing any potential obstacles. The heavy rains started early in the morning but persisted through the peak hour and only dissipated after around 8.30-9am. A few messages on social media, some official, some not… “Because of the rain today, students should decide themselves whether they can safely travel to schools. […]

Continue Reading

Weather

Satellite captures flood devastation in Thailand’s lower-north

Maya Taylor

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

Satellite captures flood devastation in Thailand&#8217;s lower-north | The Thaiger
PHOTO: www.travelwirenews.com

The devastation wreaked by heavy floods in Sukhothai and Phitsanulok, provinces in the lower-north of the country, can be seen from space. A report in Nation Thailand says an Italian satellite, Cosmo Skymed-1, has captured photos that show over 125,000 rai of land is submerged as a result of heavy rainfall in the area. PHOTO: Nation Thailand Around 100,000 rai is underwater in Sukothai province, affecting residents in 6 districts. 25,000 rai of land is submerged in Phitsanulok, affecting villages across 3 districts. Farming fields and low-lying valleys have borne the worst of the flooding, with 14,000 rai of Sukothai’s […]

Continue Reading

Weather

Floods wash up the North, Northeast prepares as Mekong rises

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Floods wash up the North, Northeast prepares as Mekong rises | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

Heavy rains and flooding in Northern Thailand damaged homes and killed 1 resident. 2 people are reported missing. The Nation Thailand did not report the details of the death, but says the “flood crisis” affected 10 provinces and more than 7,000 homes in the area. Flood victims are being rescued and brought to higher ground by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Royal Thai Army and other organisations in the area. In the Northeast, the Mekong River is steadily on the rise and those nearby are preparing for a potential flood. People living along the river’s border in the […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending