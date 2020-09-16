image
Connect with us

Phuket

Missing retired police officer found pinned under tree in Patong

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Missing retired police officer found pinned under tree in Patong | The Thaiger
PHOTO Newshawk Phuket
    • follow us in feedly

A retired police officer’s body has been found in Patong, Phuket after being reported missing in the foothills of the west coast Patong area. The man, 79 year old Lt. Seri Phupet, was found with his legs pinned under a fallen tree and had a machete reportedly by his side. Seri reportedly had been missing for the past six days and was found yesterday after Patong Lt Pongsathorn was notified of a body being discovered at 2 pm. The man’s daughter has identified the body, however, she did not report that her father had been missing until yesterday morning.

According to the Phuket News, the daughter gave no explanation as to why she waited so long to report her father as missing. The location of the body found was reportedly in the jungle, and was situated north of the intersection of Phra Baramee Rd and Rath-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd in Patong.

“It appears the tree fell on him and he was unable to free himself. However, we are still waiting for doctors to confirm the cause of death.”

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

9 hours ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Patong Police

Phuket police arrested a Frenchman for allegedly raping a British woman he met on the dating app Tinder. Police say the man admitted to having sex with the woman, but he denied raping her. The 29 year old woman filed a complaint with Patong police, saying she met the man on September 7 through the dating application Tinder. The following day, they went to Surin Beach in the Thalang district on Phuket’s west coast. Later that evening, they went to the man’s hotel room at Patong’s Sirirat Road where he allegedly raped her, according to the complaint. After gathering evidence […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Lights are out on Ibiza – the world’s party islands go dark

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

September 12, 2020

By

Lights are out on Ibiza &#8211; the world&#8217;s party islands go dark | The Thaiger

“The party scene, by its nature, is all about getting together, dancing, celebrating ‘closeness’ and being social – the antithesis of social distancing and staying away from other people in the Covid-era.” Some of the world’s tourist islands are suffering badly from the lack of travel, it’s not just Bali and Phuket. The Spanish party island of Ibiza is also described as a “ghost town” at the moment without the tourists and the thump thump of the all night parties. It’s still summer season on Spain’s Balearic Islands, just off the coast of Valencia in the Mediterranean. If it wasn’t for […]

Continue Reading

Phuket

Phuket health chief supports medical cannabis cultivation

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 days ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Phuket health chief supports medical cannabis cultivation | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Matteo Paganelli

Phuket’s health chief says he backs the production of medical cannabis and suggests those in the island province should look into growing it for research. The local public health office held a workshop at Phuket’s Rajabhat University discussing cannabis production in Phuket. Right now only state agencies, private universities or state approved farmers can produce medical cannabis. Phuket’s public health chief Thanit Sermkaew says a permit from the Ministry of Health is needed to legally grow cannabis for medical purposes. Those interested in growing cannabis need to research the best weather conditions for cultivation, how to prepare the soil and […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending