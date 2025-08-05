Phuket man arrested for raping unconscious woman on video

Victim discovered the footage weeks later and reported the shocking assault to Wichit Police

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Phuket man arrested for raping unconscious woman on video | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Wichit Police Facebook

A 40 year old man has been arrested in Phuket after he allegedly raped his girlfriend’s unconscious best friend and secretly filmed the assault.

Police say the shocking incident occurred after a birthday party earlier this year. The suspect, Yotsaphan Wichetwarinwet, originally from Hat Yai, was apprehended by officers from Wichit Police Station while applying for a job at a restaurant in Phuket Town.

 

According to Superintendent of Wichit Police Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, investigators had been hunting Yotsaphan after receiving a warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court, dated July 29, for the rape of a foreign woman.

Police targeted the Old Bus Terminal on Phang Nga Road in Talat Yai, Mueang district, after receiving intelligence that the suspect was in the area. The arrest was carried out by Police Lieutenant Colonel Wittaya Kunnoi and his team.

The crime dates back to an incident in May when the suspect and his Myanmar girlfriend invited another Burmese woman—the victim—to a birthday party at a restaurant in Phuket. The victim, a close friend of the suspect’s girlfriend, had two drinks but later lost consciousness and remembered nothing until waking up in the suspect’s room with the girlfriend present.

Initially, the victim assumed nothing had happened. But last week, a friend sent her a shocking video—footage showing Yotsaphan having sex with her while she was unconscious. The video, reportedly recorded without her knowledge, clearly showed her in a vulnerable state.

The victim filed a complaint with Wichit Police, who launched a manhunt. Yotsaphan had fled to a northern province but eventually returned to Phuket, where he was tracked down and arrested, according to โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต Facebook page.

Police say the charges include rape of a person unable to resist, recording the act for personal or third-party benefit, and distributing the material. Despite the damning evidence, the suspect continues to deny the allegations.

Police said that legal proceedings are ongoing and confirmed that Yotsaphan has been taken in for formal interrogation at Wichit Police Station.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
