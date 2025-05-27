Elephants find freedom and healing at Thailand’s Samui sanctuary

2 elephants enjoy retirement after years of toil in tourism

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal49 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
53 2 minutes read
Elephants find freedom and healing at Thailand’s Samui sanctuary
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In the lush greenery of Koh Samui’s Bo Phut district, two elephants have discovered the ultimate way to beat the sizzling May heat: cooling off in a pool and rolling in mud at the Samui Elephant Sanctuary.

Kaew Ta and Kham Phean, both in their mid-60s, enjoy this peaceful retirement after years of harsh labour in logging and tourism.

The sanctuary, set amid forest, bougainvillaea, and the sounds of birds and butterflies, is home to seven rescued female Asian elephants.

“Kaew Ta and Kham Phean love spraying mud on their backs because it protects their skin from the sun and insects,” explains sanctuary guide Sam Surachai Pinsepin.

Related Articles

They feast on watermelon, rice, and pumpkin wrapped in banana leaves—a far cry from their former lives.

Before arriving at the sanctuary in 2018, the elephants endured gruelling work. Kham Phean spent 30 years carrying tourists in Pattaya, chained to trees when not ridden, while Kaew Ta was blinded in one eye after being struck by her mahout and also spent years carrying tourists under harsh conditions.

These scars and injuries tell a grim story of animal exploitation in Thailand’s tourism industry, where elephants are still seen as commodities rather than sentient beings. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Asian elephants are endangered, with Thailand hosting about 15% of the wild population. Meanwhile, roughly 4,000 elephants live in captivity, many forced into tourism roles that cause psychological trauma.

Elephants find freedom and healing at Thailand's Samui sanctuary | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Yoga, Wine & Travel

The sanctuary follows guidelines from Saengduean “Lek” Chailert, founder of the Save Elephant Foundation and a pioneer in ethical elephant tourism. Lek’s advocacy has spurred a global shift away from riding and exploiting elephants toward more compassionate “saddle-off” models, reported Bangkok Post.

“Elephants need to be elephants.”

The sanctuary prohibits bathing with tourists because it disrupts natural social behaviours and causes stress.

Instead, elephants roam freely, bathing and socialising naturally—activities vital to their wellbeing.

“Elephants are highly intelligent and social. They need space to splash, roll in mud, and interact without human interference.”

The Samui Elephant Sanctuary offers a sanctuary, not a show—a haven for elephants to heal from trauma and live with dignity. As tourism evolves, places like this signal hope for ethical wildlife tourism that respects animal welfare and protects these majestic creatures for generations to come.

Latest Thailand News
Elephants find freedom and healing at Thailand&#8217;s Samui sanctuary Koh Samui News

Elephants find freedom and healing at Thailand’s Samui sanctuary

49 seconds ago
Thai woman mysteriously falls to death at Pattaya luxury condo Pattaya News

Thai woman mysteriously falls to death at Pattaya luxury condo

11 minutes ago
False alarm: No volcano threat in Isaan&#8217;s Buriram Thailand News

False alarm: No volcano threat in Isaan’s Buriram

11 minutes ago
Phuket anti-corruption chief slams dropped appeal in graft case Phuket News

Phuket anti-corruption chief slams dropped appeal in graft case

37 minutes ago
Udon Thani motorist fined for repainting no-parking kerb Thailand News

Udon Thani motorist fined for repainting no-parking kerb

43 minutes ago
Phetchabun homeowner bets on car number after snake omen Thailand News

Phetchabun homeowner bets on car number after snake omen

48 minutes ago
Major power outage hits Cherng Talay in Phuket May 29 Phuket News

Major power outage hits Cherng Talay in Phuket May 29

54 minutes ago
Bangkok condo raid uncovers 6,596 illegal e-cigarettes Bangkok News

Bangkok condo raid uncovers 6,596 illegal e-cigarettes

59 minutes ago
Bangkok taxi crackdown nets 76 drivers for cheating and refusals Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi crackdown nets 76 drivers for cheating and refusals

1 hour ago
Female university students fall victim to secret sexually harassing chat group Thailand News

Female university students fall victim to secret sexually harassing chat group

1 hour ago
Police officer dismissed over 7,000 baht extortion in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Police officer dismissed over 7,000 baht extortion in Chiang Mai

1 hour ago
27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting Bangkok News

27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting

1 hour ago
Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives Road deaths

Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives

1 hour ago
3 dead, dog electrocuted in storm-hit garage in Ayutthaya Thailand News

3 dead, dog electrocuted in storm-hit garage in Ayutthaya

2 hours ago
Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting Road deaths

Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting

2 hours ago
Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation Business News

Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation

2 hours ago
Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall Thailand News

Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall

2 hours ago
House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition Thailand News

House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines Thailand News

Thailand’s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines

2 hours ago
Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident Thailand News

Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident

2 hours ago
Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season

2 hours ago
Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar Phuket News

Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar

3 hours ago
Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025 Visa Information

Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025

3 hours ago
High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked Thailand News

High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked

3 hours ago
BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop Bangkok News

BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop

3 hours ago
Koh Samui NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal49 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
53 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud

British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud

2 days ago
Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul

Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul

3 days ago
China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels

China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels

5 days ago
Banyan Tree Samui launches speedboat tours to Thailand’s ‘White Lotus’ islands

Banyan Tree Samui launches speedboat tours to Thailand’s ‘White Lotus’ islands

5 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x