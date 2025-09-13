Thai Airways axes first class in bold premium revamp

Carrier shifts focus to modern cabins and streamlined global network

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
75 1 minute read
Thai Airways axes first class in bold premium revamp | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai Airways

Thai Airways has confirmed that it will retire its first class cabins, a product once hailed as the pinnacle of luxury but now confined to just three Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The decision closes a chapter in the airline’s history, with first class having once graced its flagship Airbus A380s, Boeing 747s and Airbus A340s. These exclusive cabins, occasionally used for royal travel, were known for their comfort but struggled to justify their commercial cost.

Today, the reality is stark. With only a handful of aircraft still offering first class, the airline has been forced to maintain costly ground services, catering and crew training for a small customer base.

An industry analyst said that limited visibility and inefficiency had eroded the product’s relevance.

“The scale simply isn’t sustainable.”

Instead, the airline is pivoting to a modernised premium offering. Over the next decade, Thai Airways will roll out new business-class suites across its long-haul fleet, complemented by a business class plus option in the front row. This concept, already adopted by several global carriers, offers extra privacy and space at a lower cost than maintaining a separate first class cabin.

Thai Airways axes first class in bold premium revamp | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Flight Fox

The strategy is part of Thai Airways’ ambitious fleet renewal programme. The carrier has 45 Boeing 787-9s on order, due for delivery from 2028, which will become the backbone of its long-haul operations. Each will feature the upgraded business product, designed to compete with international rivals.

Related Articles

The changes extend beyond long-haul jets. From late this year, Thai Airways will also introduce Airbus A321neos on regional and medium-haul routes. These aircraft will not feature premium long-haul cabins but will bring modernisation and efficiency to shorter flights. Meanwhile, existing Boeing 777-300ERs will undergo retrofits within the next two to three years, replacing their first class cabins with the new-generation suites.

Officials said the move will finally give passengers a consistent premium experience across the network, something impossible under the fragmented setup of recent years, according to Aviation A2Z.

Thai Airways axes first class in bold premium revamp | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Star Alliance Virtual

While loyal first class customers may be disappointed, the airline insists the change reflects global industry trends. By eliminating a costly, underused product and simplifying its fleet, Thai Airways aims to boost efficiency, strengthen competitiveness, and secure sustainable growth.

“Consistency and modernisation are the future.”

Latest Thailand News
SCB cuts branches and staff as AI reshapes Thai banking | Thaiger Business News

SCB cuts branches and staff as AI reshapes Thai banking

3 minutes ago
Thai Airways axes first class in bold premium revamp | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways axes first class in bold premium revamp

21 minutes ago
Pattaya officials warn after elephant seen strolling outside mall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya officials warn after elephant seen strolling outside mall

39 minutes ago
Thai-China rail delays pile up as minister faces tough test | Thaiger Transport News

Thai-China rail delays pile up as minister faces tough test

1 hour ago
Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute

2 hours ago
Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal

2 hours ago
Decomposed body of elderly woman found in Chiang Mai river | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Decomposed body of elderly woman found in Chiang Mai river

2 hours ago
Quake jolts Sumatra as tremors reach into northern Thailand | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Quake jolts Sumatra as tremors reach into northern Thailand

3 hours ago
Man caught filming up skirt plunges from Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Man caught filming up skirt plunges from Nonthaburi mall

5 hours ago
Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights

5 hours ago
Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row

5 hours ago
Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt

6 hours ago
Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail

6 hours ago
Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert

6 hours ago
Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes

23 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider

23 hours ago
Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions

23 hours ago
Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025] | Thaiger Property News

Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025]

24 hours ago
5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival

24 hours ago
Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom

1 day ago
British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams | Thaiger Expats

British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams

1 day ago
Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument | Thaiger Phuket News

Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument

1 day ago
Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht

1 day ago
Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution | Thaiger Politics News

Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution

1 day ago
Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | Thaiger Phuket News

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls

1 day ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
75 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.