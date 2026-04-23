Brits assault German man after hurling WW2 taunts in Pattaya bar

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 23, 2026, 1:26 PM
461 1 minute read
Brits assault German man after hurling WW2 taunts in Pattaya bar | Thaiger
Photo via ViralPress/The Sun

Two British tourists allegedly assaulted a German man outside a bar in Pattaya yesterday, April 22, following a confrontation that reportedly began with insults about the Second World War. The incident, which occurred at around 2am, was captured on video.

The altercation began inside the bar, where the two unidentified British men were drinking. According to the German man’s girlfriend, the pair were “acting strangely” before her boyfriend approached them.

She shared that the men made remarks referencing the World Wars before the dispute spilt outside.

“He still went to speak to them. They smiled in a way that made it clear they intended to confront him,

“As I was pulling him out of the bar, one of them ran in and punched him in the face. I asked them what they wanted, as we were already leaving. I was angry and fought back.”

She said the men made insults, referencing the wars, before throwing objects and spitting at her. The video shows the two men kicking and striking the German man on the pavement outside. Several bar workers became involved before motorcycle taxi riders intervened to stop the brawl.

The girlfriend said she had asked the bar for CCTV footage but was told the cameras were “not working”. She added that her boyfriend’s phone was broken in the incident and that his family had contacted her after seeing footage online.

Related Articles

She also noted that her partner has an enlarged heart and fibrosis in his right lung.

Patrol officers arrived after the British men had already left the scene. Pattaya City Police said no formal complaint had been filed at the time of reporting, but confirmed that an investigation had been launched.

“The police patrol arrived, but by then the men had already left. The officers told us to just let it go,” a sentiment that has become all too common.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign TikToker draws mixed reaction after complaining about coconut price in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign TikToker draws mixed reaction after complaining about coconut price in Phuket

21 minutes ago
OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort welcomes guests into the &#8216;Soul of Rest&#8217; with sustainable, locally inspired design concept | Thaiger Thailand Travel

OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort welcomes guests into the ‘Soul of Rest’ with sustainable, locally inspired design concept

39 minutes ago
Thailand launches online map to track cannabis shops nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches online map to track cannabis shops nationwide

41 minutes ago
BMW reverses into crowd injuring 5 foreigners in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

BMW reverses into crowd injuring 5 foreigners in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Brits assault German man after hurling WW2 taunts in Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brits assault German man after hurling WW2 taunts in Pattaya bar

3 hours ago
Turkish engineer arrested in Pattaya over fatal building collapse | Thaiger Pattaya News

Turkish engineer arrested in Pattaya over fatal building collapse

4 hours ago
Unemployment looms as PTT &#8216;tests&#8217; self-service fuelling | Thaiger Thailand News

Unemployment looms as PTT ‘tests’ self-service fuelling

5 hours ago
Thailand could scrap visa-free entry for 36 countries to target &#8216;higher-quality visitors&#8217; | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand could scrap visa-free entry for 36 countries to target ‘higher-quality visitors’

5 hours ago
Thai woman found dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat hotel after meeting her ex | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai woman found dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat hotel after meeting her ex

6 hours ago
Foreign tourists slammed for abandoning rental motorcycles at Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists slammed for abandoning rental motorcycles at Phuket airport

22 hours ago
Korat men in monk robes filmed drinking alcohol, sniffing glue | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Korat men in monk robes filmed drinking alcohol, sniffing glue

23 hours ago
Parasailing accident in Phuket caused by boat propeller, investigators say | Thaiger Phuket News

Parasailing accident in Phuket caused by boat propeller, investigators say

23 hours ago
Can foreigners really buy a condo in Thailand without paying taxes? | Thaiger Property

Can foreigners really buy a condo in Thailand without paying taxes?

24 hours ago
Boxing team member allegedly offers spiked drink to Thai boxer before bout | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Boxing team member allegedly offers spiked drink to Thai boxer before bout

24 hours ago
Woman says fake police officer ex-boyfriend stole gold from safe | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman says fake police officer ex-boyfriend stole gold from safe

1 day ago
Chinese man injured after groping Thai woman outside Pattaya nightclub | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man injured after groping Thai woman outside Pattaya nightclub

1 day ago
MPs push law reform over unlicensed nightlife venues | Thaiger Thailand News

MPs push law reform over unlicensed nightlife venues

1 day ago
Thai senator calls Parliament&#8217;s free meal cancellation an &#8216;insult&#8217; to her honour | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator calls Parliament’s free meal cancellation an ‘insult’ to her honour

1 day ago
Thai man confesses to fatal assault on pregnant wife in Chiang Mai home | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai man confesses to fatal assault on pregnant wife in Chiang Mai home

1 day ago
Kaeng Krachan forest fire burns 5,000 rai in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Environment News

Kaeng Krachan forest fire burns 5,000 rai in Phetchaburi

1 day ago
Frenchman files counter complaint after his arrest for assaulting Phuket man during Songkran | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman files counter complaint after his arrest for assaulting Phuket man during Songkran

1 day ago
Transgender fined over topless Songkran dance in Chon Buri | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Transgender fined over topless Songkran dance in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Thai parasailing staff and tourist fall into Phuket sea after rope snaps | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai parasailing staff and tourist fall into Phuket sea after rope snaps

1 day ago
Family honours man&#8217;s final wish with funeral dancers | Thaiger South Thailand News

Family honours man’s final wish with funeral dancers

1 day ago
Thai woman&#8217;s Songkran GHB exposure claim investigated as poison centre questions theory | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman’s Songkran GHB exposure claim investigated as poison centre questions theory

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 23, 2026, 1:26 PM
461 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.