Brits assault German man after hurling WW2 taunts in Pattaya bar

Two British tourists allegedly assaulted a German man outside a bar in Pattaya yesterday, April 22, following a confrontation that reportedly began with insults about the Second World War. The incident, which occurred at around 2am, was captured on video.

The altercation began inside the bar, where the two unidentified British men were drinking. According to the German man’s girlfriend, the pair were “acting strangely” before her boyfriend approached them.

She shared that the men made remarks referencing the World Wars before the dispute spilt outside.

“He still went to speak to them. They smiled in a way that made it clear they intended to confront him,

“As I was pulling him out of the bar, one of them ran in and punched him in the face. I asked them what they wanted, as we were already leaving. I was angry and fought back.”

She said the men made insults, referencing the wars, before throwing objects and spitting at her. The video shows the two men kicking and striking the German man on the pavement outside. Several bar workers became involved before motorcycle taxi riders intervened to stop the brawl.

The girlfriend said she had asked the bar for CCTV footage but was told the cameras were “not working”. She added that her boyfriend’s phone was broken in the incident and that his family had contacted her after seeing footage online.

She also noted that her partner has an enlarged heart and fibrosis in his right lung.

Patrol officers arrived after the British men had already left the scene. Pattaya City Police said no formal complaint had been filed at the time of reporting, but confirmed that an investigation had been launched.

“The police patrol arrived, but by then the men had already left. The officers told us to just let it go,” a sentiment that has become all too common.