Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video)

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Screenshots from 3PlusNews YouTube video

A 28 year old female restaurant worker was assaulted by a drunk man in front of a hair salon yesterday, February 27 in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district.

The man repeatedly punched her until she fell to the ground, after which he continued to trample on her. Bystanders intervened and notified the police, who apprehended the suspect.

The incident occurred at 11am on Chanthong Iam Road, Bang Rak Phatthana subdistrict, when Juthamas Chueamuang was visiting a hair salon with a friend. As she waited outside, a man approached while talking on the phone, appearing to be under the influence of alcohol.

He began shouting incoherently but Juthamas ignored him. The situation escalated when the man touched her leg, prompting her to push his hand away.

He apologised, but when she continued to dismiss him, he provoked her to slap him, which she did lightly. This led him to punch her repeatedly until she fell. With the help of the locals, he was subdued and the police were called.

Following the attack, Juthamas sought medical attention at the hospital before filing a report at Bang Bua Thong Police Station. She confirmed that she had never met the assailant, identified as 40 year old mobile phone repairman Nitinan Mekchai, before the incident.

Later, Panida, the 38 year old wife of Nitinan, visited the police station to check on her husband. She disclosed that he had intended to visit a barber shop but stopped to drink alcohol instead.

She explained that her husband has a strong intolerance to alcohol, which drastically alters his personality, making him aggressive and irritable.

This often leads to conflicts between them. She insisted that he had promised to abstain from drinking alcohol, as it causes him to lose control, although he does not exhibit the same behaviour when drinking beer.

She speculated that he must have consumed alcohol before encountering Juthamas, which led to the altercation.

A reporter at the scene spoke with Natkan, the 43 year old salon owner, who confirmed witnessing the man attacking the woman. She and other locals intervened, causing the man to cease his assault.

Another witness, 45 year old Chareerat, initially thought the pair were a couple arguing but realised the woman was being attacked by a stranger after she cried out for help.

Chareerat noted that the man, who was familiar in the area for passing by, seemed incoherent, repeatedly stating that he had already apologised, reported KhaoSod.

The police have charged Nitinan with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The assault charge against Juthamas is pending the results of her medical examination to support the case.

