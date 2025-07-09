Thailand flexes soft power with food and film frenzy

Kingdom plans to boost cuisine, Muay Thai, wellness, film globally

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Thailand flexes soft power with food and film frenzy
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared Thailand’s creative soft power the key to global influence at a major Bangkok forum.

Speaking yesterday, July 8, at the second annual SPLASH – Soft Power Forum 2025, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Paetongtarn pulled no punches about the government’s ambitions to elevate Thailand’s soft power to dazzling new heights.

“Creative culture is a soft power utilised globally. People now seek more than just products or services. Developing soft power is about the experience associated with a purchase. It reflects our identity. Our country, in particular, boasts a rich culture.”

The newly inaugurated culture minister said that in the modern marketplace, authenticity and a sense of place matter more than ever.

“Locality holds value and is crucial to the international community,” she said. “Today, regardless of the technology, we have various social media tools at our disposal.”

In the wake of the pandemic, Paetongtarn said Thailand has strengthened its domestic industries and is now poised to forge deeper connections abroad. She laid out plans to supercharge Thailand’s five most prized cultural exports: Thai cuisine, Muay Thai, jewellery, wellness, and filmmaking.

Photo courtesy of Rajadamnern Stadium
Photo courtesy of Yummy Thai
Photo courtesy of Thailand Awaits

One flagship project is Thai Cuisina, an ambitious platform designed to revolutionise the food sector by linking suppliers, supermarkets, and overseas buyers. The initiative will also feature educational programmes to teach the art of Thai cooking to a global audience.

To bolster Thailand’s film credentials, Paetongtarn touted a 30% cash rebate scheme for international film and TV productions, aimed at luring big-budget projects to Thai locations, reported Bangkok Post.

The culture minister didn’t shy away from acknowledging the volatile global landscape, noting that rapid technological shifts could disrupt even the best-laid plans.

“There are unforeseeable elements driving change globally, resulting in emerging transformative technologies.”

But she concluded on an optimistic note.

“Adaptability remains a timeless solution to constant change.”

