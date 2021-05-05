Pattaya
Pattaya driver whose car burst into flames says he’s lost a million baht in cash
A young Pattaya motorist, whose car burst into flames while he was driving to the bank, says he’s lost 1 million baht in cash in the blaze. The driver, named by the Pattaya News as 24 year old Jirayus Amnuayborisut, says he was on his way to deposit the cash at the bank yesterday when his car spontaneously caught fire on Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya.
The Pattaya News reports that firefighters were informed of the incident around 12.30 yesterday afternoon and a fire engine and crew arrived to find a car fully ablaze. It took firefighters over 10 minutes to extinguish the fire, in which the vehicle was completely destroyed. And according to Jirayus, that wasn’t the only thing.
“I was heading to the bank to make a deposit. There was black smoke coming out from the engine room and inside the cab while on my way there. I tried to grab a bag full of 1 million baht cash and a mobile phone but it was too late. All items were destroyed.”
Jirayus did not say if the cash was insured. Officers from Chon Buri police are investigating the cause of the fire, but have not commented on the driver’s claim.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
Social distancing violation busts Pattaya illegal loan scheme
Covid-19 safety violations brought down a Chinese man and 39 Thai employees running an illegal loan operation in Pattaya. The group was arrested for offering money lending services after violating the Chon Buri Disease Control orders and emergency decree restrictions of social distancing and large gatherings. Chon Buri police raided the office building in Nongprue on Pattaya Second Road and uncovered the unlicensed loan business, leading to 40 arrests.
Each staff member’s work electronic devices were impounded and taken to the Pattaya City Police Station, with police taking in 39 mobile phones and 39 laptops along with paperwork and business documents about the operation. Wang Pei, a 33 year old Chinese man, was arrested and claimed to be a manager working for a man in China identified only as Chern for a salary of about 48,000 baht a month. His 39 Thai staff were paid 10,000 to 12,000 a month each.
According to The Pattaya News, the illegal loan scheme appeared to be calling over 100 people a day, apparently targeting people with financial problems stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, offering cash loans. Those who are interested were added via the Line app and sent through the loan application process. They were charged 2.57% interest, higher than the legal limit, and given a short repayment period. Those who didn’t pay would be harassed by the loan service calling contacts in the borrower’s phonebook like friends, family, and bosses.
The illegal loan service was lending out about 3 million baht a day, transferred from a Chinese bank account directly to each customer. Wang Pei said he didn’t have any details or direct contact with the big boss in China. Police say the 40 members of the unlicensed loan business face charges of illegally operating a loan business and charging interest over the legal limit.
And of course, the charge that led to their downfall – gathering in a small office without proper Covid-19 social distancing measures.
SOURCE:The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Tourism
Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chon Buri closes its doors forever
One of Thailand’s most popular and visited Tiger zoos has announced that it’s closing its doors, permanently. Sriracha Tiger Zoo, a Chon Buri tourist magnet, located in Nong Kham, was in operation for 24 years. Wasan Temsiriphong, the MD of the Sriracha Tiger Zoo operation said that they will meet with employees on Monday to discuss termination payments and the reasons for the decision.
He maintained that the current restrictions imposed by officials had sealed the zoo’s fate, already trading in very difficult economic circumstances with only domestic tourists to draw on for the past 12 months. For now there has been no announcement about the fate of the animals who currently reside at the zoo.
TheTiger Zoo originally opened on April 23, 1997 and was the largest facility in the world that bred and raised the Bengal tiger. The Thaiger visited the zoo nearly a decade ago, with an open mind, and was mildly entertained but found some of the shows and attitudes towards the animals outdated, although we saw nothing that suggested that the animals were poorly treated, notwithstanding they were in a zoo.
The most peculiar thing we saw was the nursery where pig mums were feeding tiger cubs and tiger mums were feeding baby piglets. But it was all this strangeness that was clearly part of the attraction of the zoo that attracted busloads of tourist every day until Thailand’s borders were closed last year.
Visitors could also get a photo feeding or patting a tiger.
It was also famous for its bizarre animal shows featuring crocodiles, pigs, elephants, camels, rabbits and snakes. The zoo and its attractions had polarised reviews from visitors – some loving the experience, others claiming it was cruel and depressing. From TripAdvisor…
“I have been here with customers for a day trip with lunch . It’s very kind and well organised with many kinds of Show as Tigers show, Elephant Show and pigs Show. Where is opportunity to take pictures with animals lol”
“In my opinion one of the greatest of animals great to see the preservation element the only downside was the guy hitting the tiger during the show hope one day the tiger has its day.”
“I liked it more than my son did. I habe meber been that close to such a giant “cat” before. My son fed little tigers and played with them… We took a picture with small tigers for 200B. Taking pic with big tiger 200B, 400B with liger. Each time, they take your phone and make pictures with it. Elephant show was funny, crocodile show seemd a bit dangerous to me. Tiger show was ok. All shows last approx.20 minutes. We didn’t watch pig race, but still it took us 4 hours.”
But some visitors were scathing…
“Visited after a tip off from a friend who said the zoo was under investigation for farming tigers for the illegal tiger bone wine trade. If you walk around the back of the main tourist cages you will see squalid more commercial cages where tigers are held before being exported for tiger bone wine. This is animal cruelty at its worst, not only are they keeping tigers in a victorian zoo like enclosure at the front where tourists can pose with them for a fee (which is so wrong I dont even know where to begin) – there’s even a tiger show (which is frankly disgusting), but it’s also a front for the commercial breeding of tigers for chinese tiger bone wine. The fact this place is allowed to keep on operating hints that authorities are turning a blind eye. Please please please do not go, do not support and educate yourself on ethical travelling!”
“My partner and I visited this zoo as one of our travel companions booked us tickets. What greeted us when we got there was a horrible experience. It was more a test of endurance than a fun day out.
First we came to the tigers. The smaller ones were in tiny cages, running in circles and pushing their faces up against the metal. The bigger ones were clearly malnourished and drugged; they were chained to the ground and hit by the staff to encourage them to perform for the amusement of tourists. They were also walking in circles. There was one tiger that had pictures taken with visitors. This animal was clearly too tired to move, and was directed with a stick via a worker.
Then came the pig race, which speaks for itself. A bunch of pigs have a race as people watch on in bottom-of-the-barrel amusement.
If you value, respect, or merely have an interest in animals, DO NOT visit this zoo. It is a hellhole.”
You can read more of the reviews HERE.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
Japanese man who ran 12 million baht scam arrested in Pattaya
A Japanese man, now arrested in Pattaya by immigration police, ran a scam netting over 12 million baht from 46 victims before fleeing to Japan. The 46 year old man identified as Michuma had been living in Thailand for 2 years after arriving on a visitor visa. Suspicion was aroused after an informant told immigration officials that the man was wanted in Japan.
Upon further investigation, questions arose of how he lived a lavish lifestyle without working for years. Immigration then contacted the Japanese embassy, who confirm Michuma’s wanted status in Japan.
Michuma was the leader of a Japanese group operating a scam involving call centres, impersonating police, and gaining access to victim’s bank accounts. When they were busted, he escaped by hopping a flight to Thailand, where he had been living in hiding for 2 years in a condo in Pattaya. Police say he will now be deported back to Japan to face prosecution for his crimes that involved 113 cases and 46 victims. The group of 7 criminals worked together to fleece more than 12 million baht from victims.
Members of the Japanese crime ring would call potential scam victims impersonating police officers, gaining their trust, and telling them they were doing an investigation and need to examine the victim’s bank details and accounts. By being persuasive, the criminals would be given full access to bank accounts, pin numbers, and personal information. They would also send a partner to the victim’s home to do an inspection that was actually a chance to steal their ATM card.
When the Japanese scam gang was busted, Michuma avoided capture and fled Japan. Thailand is a popular country to escape to, with many wanted criminals hiding within its borders. Immigration police asserted that they are closely monitoring foreigners currently living in Thailand, especially those who are suspected of dabbling in illegal activities.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Pattaya driver whose car burst into flames says he’s lost a million baht in cash
Bangkok opening first ICU field hospital for Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms
Immigration police in Bangkok arrest 2 people on fraud charges
Renowned Thai monk investigated for criticising government’s handling of pandemic
Thai government monitoring “Let’s Move Abroad” Facebook group
Medics concerned about using anti-viral Favipiravir in Covid patients with minor symptoms
Vaccination ramped up in Klong Toey, PM wants outbreak curbed in 2 weeks
Covid UPDATE: 2,112 new infections and 15 Covid-related deaths
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Thailand News Today | Hotel industry in tatters, Burmese rebels destroy army helicopter | May 4
Australian Embassy snubs Aussie expats but Australia donates 68 million baht for Thailand’s vaccine efforts
What will be the most expensive real estate on MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition?
27 people die from Covid-related illness 1,763 new infections in Thailand
Chon Buri reports a decline in daily Covid-19 infections – Tuesday, 91
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan, eventually
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Insurgency4 days ago
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
- Technology2 days ago
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
- Bangkok3 days ago
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
URGENT: Call for testing, Covid-19 on 7 Phuket flights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months