Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Koh Phi Phi national park closing for 13 days to control Covid-19
Thailand’s Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi national park is closing for 13 days from today to help curb the spread of Covid-19. The park chief, Prayoon Pongphan, says the decision was made as Krabi province is seeing a rise in infections.
He says all tourist attractions and activities are suspended from today through May 18, but officers of the park are still required to work as normal. He says people are still able come to the national park for official duties, but they must strictly adhere to disease control measures.
“This may change without prior notice, so travellers are recommended to revisit the list regularly updated by the National Park Office via this link, or its Facebook page: National Parks of Thailand.”
People can also contact the park office at: 075-661145, 075-656150
Or by email to phiphi_np@hotmail.com.
Thailand, today, is reporting 2,112 new Covid-19 infections, according to the Thai health ministry. 15 people have also been reported as dying from Covid-related symptoms in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, The Tourism Authority of Thailand insists that the sandbox re-opening plans for 6 of Thailand’s most economically sensitive tourist magnets will start on July 1, 2021.
Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai will, according to the TAT, be open to foreign tourists who have received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccine (or 1 if that’s the vaccine dose of a registered vaccine in Thailand).
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Bangkok opening first ICU field hospital for Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms
With the rising number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Bangkok, the epicentre of the new wave of infections, pushing hospitals to their limits, an ICU field hospital is opening in Bangkok.
Field hospitals have been used for Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic, or who have mild symptoms. Those with more severe symptoms have been treated at hospitals. Since the start of the new wave of infections in late March, around 14 percent of Covid-19 patients in Bangkok had moderate to severe symptoms. The Bangkok governor says they plan to set up more ICU field hospitals to “make sure that intensive treatment will be available if the infections rise.”
Governor Aswin Kwanmuang made the announcement on his Facebook page saying the Chaloem Phra Kiat Stadium in Bangkok’s Thung Khru district has already been converted into a field hospital. It can house up to 432 patients.
“Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital will be providing medical professionals and equipment that can take care of Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms, including lung x-ray machines, oximeters, and a comprehensive telemedicine network to ensure that the patients are monitored by doctors at all times.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Medics concerned about using anti-viral Favipiravir in Covid patients with minor symptoms
Medical experts are voicing their concern over the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s plan to use the anti-viral drug Favipiravir to treat field hospital patients. Field hospitals are currently being used for so-called “green” Covid-19 patients… those with only minor symptoms, or none.
Favipiravir, sold under the brand name Avigan among others, is an antiviral medication used to treat influenza in Japan. It is also being studied to treat a number of other viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19). Like the experimental antiviral drugs T-1105 and T-1106, it is a pyrazinecarboxamide derivative.
It is being developed and manufactured by Toyama Chemical (a subsidiary of Fujifilm) and was approved for medical use in Japan in 2014. In 2016, Fujifilm licensed it to Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical of China. It became a generic drug in 2019, allowing the company to produce it in the People’s Republic of China – Wikipedia
Earlier this week, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced that officials would treat field hospital patients with Favipiravir as soon as they were admitted. He said patients would be given 10 tablets a day over 5 days, amounting to a total of 50 tablets per patient. However, according to a Bangkok Post report, the Public Health Ministry has called for the proposed treatment to be approved by medical experts before it goes ahead. This comes as a result of a number of medics raising concerns about the treatment, particularly the risk that patients could develop resistance to it.
Nitipatana Chierakul from the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital says he disagrees with the proposal to use Favipiravir to treat all Covid patients. Posting on his Facebook page, he says this policy could create a shortage of supply, with those in urgent need unable to get hold of it. Furthermore, he says use of the anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19 patients is considered “non-rational”, meaning such usage is not what it was designed for. This could produce adverse side-effects in some patients.
He points out that it’s still early days in terms of the drug’s usage and there is no clinical data to support claims that it can reduce severe illness or lung inflammation. He says while the medication was approved for emergency use during the first wave of infections, it was only used in patients with severe lung inflammation at that time.
He points out that while one clinical data review appears to show the drug is safe and can reduce the severity of symptoms, it is not in use in western countries and there is no academic evidence to back up the claims.
Aswin has now confirmed that BMA officials will meet with medical experts today to discuss the proposed use of the medication in field hospital patients.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Vaccination ramped up in Klong Toey, PM wants outbreak curbed in 2 weeks
Officials are accelerating vaccination efforts in the Klong Toey district of Bangkok, along with proactive mass testing in an effort to curb transmission of Covid-19. Posting on his Facebook page, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the aim is to inoculate at least 50,000 of the approximately 90,000 residents, stemming the tide of infections within 2 weeks.
The Bangkok Post reports that the mass rollout began yesterday, with assistance from local residents, state agencies, and the private sector. There is concern about the Klong Toey outbreak, as many residents travel from the packed slum communities to work in other areas of Bangkok, as well as in neighbouring provinces.
So far, 2 vaccination centres have been opened in Klong Toey, with up to 500 people vaccinated at each yesterday and plans to increase that to 1,500 per day from today. Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang says 2 additional screening points will be set up, taking the total to 4, in order to test up to 4,000 people a day.
The proactive mass testing in Klong Toey is initially focusing on 20 communities where new cases have been reported. It’s understood around 20,000 people from these communities will be tested for Covid-19, with plans to test a total of 39 Klong Toey communities.
In addition, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has proposed the setting up of a new field hospital at Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani, which could accommodate up to 5,200 patients. The proposal has been approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, with the Thai army ordered to proceed with setting up the facility.
Meanwhile, Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the CCSA says a new cluster of 162 infections in the Bon Kai community in the Bangkok district of Pathumwan is concerning. Yesterday, 61 new cases were reported in the community.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
