Thailand rolls out rice rescue plan to lift farmer incomes

Officials aim to ease pressure on growers with crop control plans

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025
87 1 minute read
Thailand rolls out rice rescue plan to lift farmer incomes | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thailand NOW

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry announced new measures to support rice farmers by stabilising paddy prices and managing the flow of 14 million tonnes.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, said the new strategy could result in an average price increase of 3% to 5% for paddy rice.

“This approach is designed to balance supply with market demand and provide farmers with more consistent earnings.”

Two key measures are being launched for the current season. Officials plan to speed up the sale of 2.5 million tonnes of rice while delaying the market entry of a further 11.5 million tonnes to prevent market saturation.

As of late October, white rice was trading at 6,100 to 6,800 baht per tonne, while hom mali (jasmine rice) fetched 15,200 to 16,500 baht. Pathum Thani and glutinous rice ranged from 8,200 to 9,000 baht per tonne.

Thailand rolls out rice rescue plan to lift farmer incomes | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of NDTV Food

To ensure smooth implementation, the department is urging Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to form a new National Rice Policy and Management Committee. The proposed committee would oversee procurement through agencies such as the Public Warehouse Organization, the Marketing Organisation for Farmers, and the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), using their existing budgets.

These organisations would distribute the rice to public sector buyers, such as the Department of Correction, and to the open market.

Related Articles
Thailand rolls out rice rescue plan to lift farmer incomes | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Business World Online

Earlier projects approved by the former committee included over 50 billion baht in aid for farmers and traders. One of the standout schemes is a loan programme encouraging farmers to store rice for one to five months, with a storage support of 1,500 baht per tonne, covering up to 3 million tonnes.

Another plan offers credit to agricultural institutions to collect and add value to paddy rice, targeting 1.5 million tonnes. A separate initiative supports traders who stockpile rice for two to six months with a 3% annual interest subsidy, targeting 4 million tonnes, according to Bangkok Post.

Farmers adopting improved cultivation practices can also receive 500 baht per rai, capped at 10 rai, to promote sustainable and high-yield farming methods.

The measures reflect the government’s Big Impact, Act Fast policy, aimed at securing fair prices for farmers while stabilising the domestic rice market.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya bar offers bounty after thief nabs prized BMX bike | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar offers bounty after thief nabs prized BMX bike

4 seconds ago
Thailand rolls out rice rescue plan to lift farmer incomes | Thaiger Business News

Thailand rolls out rice rescue plan to lift farmer incomes

25 minutes ago
Anutin hits back at scam claims, calls rumours baseless | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin hits back at scam claims, calls rumours baseless

50 minutes ago
Rain can&#8217;t stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade | Thaiger Phuket News

Rain can’t stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade

1 hour ago
Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit

2 hours ago
New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals | Thaiger Aviation News

New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals

2 hours ago
Chinese man with 2,000 ATM cards arrested in Chiang Rai scam | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chinese man with 2,000 ATM cards arrested in Chiang Rai scam

3 hours ago
PM Anutin delays summit trip to lead Queen Mother funeral plans | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM Anutin delays summit trip to lead Queen Mother funeral plans

3 hours ago
&#8216;Shogun&#8217;-linked loan shark gang busted in Chon Buri raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘Shogun’-linked loan shark gang busted in Chon Buri raid

4 hours ago
Phuket raids target foreigners in illegal business crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket raids target foreigners in illegal business crackdown

5 hours ago
Lampang teen found dead near socket in suspected electrocution | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang teen found dead near socket in suspected electrocution

6 hours ago
Bangkok taxi crash leaves 1 dead and 13 injured in pile-up | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi crash leaves 1 dead and 13 injured in pile-up

6 hours ago
Boozy brawl ends in deadly stabbing in Chon Buri hillside home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Boozy brawl ends in deadly stabbing in Chon Buri hillside home

6 hours ago
Queen Mother Sirikit passes peacefully at 93 in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Queen Mother Sirikit passes peacefully at 93 in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Storm batters southern Thailand as cooler north warms up | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm batters southern Thailand as cooler north warms up

7 hours ago
Intoxicated tourist returned to hotel after collapse on Pattaya street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated tourist returned to hotel after collapse on Pattaya street

1 day ago
Surin woman terrified after snake slithers out of ATM cash slot | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin woman terrified after snake slithers out of ATM cash slot

1 day ago
Miss Panama takes wrong spot in Miss Grand Bangkok blunder (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Panama takes wrong spot in Miss Grand Bangkok blunder (video)

1 day ago
Former RTP chief and 200 officers found guilty of taking bribes from gambling sites | Thaiger Thailand News

Former RTP chief and 200 officers found guilty of taking bribes from gambling sites

1 day ago
Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn&#8217;s exit | Thaiger Politics News

Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn’s exit

1 day ago
4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses

1 day ago
Thai monk arrested for sexual abuse of 4 novices in Bueng Kan | Thaiger Crime News

Thai monk arrested for sexual abuse of 4 novices in Bueng Kan

1 day ago
SRT ramps up legal fight over land grabs in Buriram plots | Thaiger Crime News

SRT ramps up legal fight over land grabs in Buriram plots

1 day ago
Southern Thailand man caught mailing grenades via courier | Thaiger South Thailand News

Southern Thailand man caught mailing grenades via courier

1 day ago
Thai woman duped out of 1 million baht by fake police call centre scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman duped out of 1 million baht by fake police call centre scam

1 day ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025
87 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.