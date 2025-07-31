Austrians eye Pattaya paradise as mayor rolls out red carpet

Pattaya may be famous for sun, sea, and nightlife—but now it’s setting its sights on schnitzel-loving tourists from Austria.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet recently welcomed Austrian Ambassador Wilhelm Maximilian Donko to City Hall in a high-level diplomatic meeting aimed at boosting long-term Austrian tourism to the city.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation in tourism and cultural exchange, with both parties eager to strengthen ties.

“Pattaya is already a favourite among European visitors, including Austrians,” said Mayor Poramet. “We want to make it even easier and more attractive for them to stay longer and experience all we have to offer.”

Ambassador Donko’s visit spotlighted Pattaya’s unique appeal to Austrian travellers—especially those seeking extended stays. With its proximity to Bangkok, world-class accommodation options, and international lifestyle, the coastal hotspot is positioning itself as a second home for Central Europeans.

City officials and the Austrian Embassy discussed joint tourism campaigns, curated travel packages for Austrian nationals, and participation in global travel expos to boost Pattaya’s profile in Austria.

Also on the agenda: improving infrastructure and tourism services tailored to Austrian preferences, and potentially launching cultural exchanges in art, cuisine, and traditional events. Talks even touched on future collaboration in educational tourism—bringing Austrian students and professionals to Thailand for study tours and internships, reported Travel and Tour World.

“Tourism is more than just travel—it’s about mutual understanding and cultural connection,” said Donko. “Austria sees Thailand, and Pattaya in particular, as a valuable partner in that regard.”

Last year, over 2.1 million Indian tourists visited Thailand, making India the third-largest market—but Austria now hopes to ride that wave of European interest with a more targeted approach.

Pattaya’s blend of tropical beauty, cultural richness, and tourist-friendly infrastructure gives it a strong edge. For Austria, it’s an opportunity to showcase its culture while building long-term travel and educational bridges.