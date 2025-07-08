Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar

A racy late-night basement bar in Pattaya went up in flames in the early hours, with shocked punters and neighbours jolted awake by the acrid stench of smoke and the sound of sirens.

The fire, which tore through Cat Flaps on Soi Phratamnak 4 just after 2am, yesterday, July 7, marked the third bar blaze in Pattaya in as many months, sparking renewed concern over lax fire safety measures in Thailand’s party capital.

Mercifully, no one was injured, and staff who lived above the venue were safely evacuated thanks to quick thinking and rapid emergency response.

Firefighters raced to the scene after the alarm was raised at 2.06am, with teams from Pattaya’s Disaster Relief Centre and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation battling thick smoke and fierce flames as they fought to contain the inferno.

According to witnesses, the venue had already closed for the night when staff heard a noise they first assumed was a break-in.

“It sounded like someone smashing the door or trying to get in,” said one bartender. “But then we saw the smoke and realised something was seriously wrong.”

Panicked but calm, staff dashed upstairs to rouse sleeping colleagues before calling the fire department. The fire was eventually traced to a sofa inside the luxury basement bar, with crews using chemical extinguishers to smother the flames.

Thick plumes of smoke poured from the building as residents were ushered to safety in the dark. Police sealed off the street as the situation was brought under control.

The bar’s owners later took to social media to reassure customers and staff, stating that everyone was safe and that employees would be temporarily reassigned to sister venues.

They confirmed the fire was caused by a faulty insect “zapper” device, a common electric gadget used to eliminate mosquitoes, which had apparently malfunctioned, igniting nearby upholstery, Pattaya News reported

Repairs and renovations are now underway, with the owners saying they hope to reopen the venue by August 1.

“All our staff are safe and accounted for,” said the official statement. “We will continue to support them and ensure they have work while the venue is being repaired. We thank the community for their concern and quick response.”

Initial speculation had pointed to an electrical short circuit or even a discarded cigarette as the cause, but CCTV footage shared by the bar owner has since clarified the bug zapper’s role.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Panasan Krongsit of Pattaya City Police said an investigation was still ongoing, but confirmed that foul play was not suspected.

The incident is the latest in a string of fires to hit Pattaya’s nightlife strip in recent months, raising questions about safety protocols, especially in multi-use buildings with both residential and entertainment spaces.

Just last month, on June 25, chaos broke out in Soi Lengkee when The Chalawan Beer Bar went up in flames. That fire, which erupted in a four-storey building with rooms above the bar, sparked a frantic evacuation as tourists, residents and staff fled the choking smoke.

As fire crews rushed to the scene, roads were sealed off and panic swept through the narrow sois around Soi Buakhao.

And back in May, a late-night fire that tore through Anne’s Island Spice Bar in Soi Phratamnak 5 was believed to have been arson. Locals pointed the finger at the owner’s ex, who had allegedly threatened to torch the place after a bitter bust-up.

In that case, flames erupted in a rear bedroom around 2.30am before spreading rapidly to the lounge. Again, emergency services raced against time to control the blaze, and thankfully no casualties were reported.

The recent spate of nightlife-related fires has left many residents shaken and tourists uneasy, especially as most incidents appear to occur after hours when venues are closed and buildings are occupied by sleeping staff.

One Soi Phratamnak resident, who asked not to be named, said: “This is the third fire I’ve seen in my area since April. It’s getting ridiculous. Someone’s going to get seriously hurt if this keeps happening.”

Local officials say they are stepping up inspections of venues and are urging bar owners to double-check fire exits, smoke detectors and electrical equipment.

But some bar workers say more needs to be done.

“Many places have no fire drills, no sprinklers, and staff sleeping upstairs with just one exit,” said a waitress from a nearby venue. “We’re sitting ducks.”

The issue of staff lodging inside venues, often with makeshift bedrooms installed above bars, has long been a grey area in Thailand, where enforcement of building regulations is patchy at best.

For now, Cat Flaps, a cheekily named basement bar known for its sultry décor and adult-themed cabaret nights, remains shut as engineers assess the full extent of the damage.

Regulars are hopeful it’ll reopen soon, with one loyal customer joking, “This town’s gone to the dogs without it, bring back the Flaps!”

Until then, bar staff are being temporarily moved to sister venues, and loyal punters will have to wait a few more weeks to slip back through the Flaps for their late-night fix.

Officials praised the quick response by staff and firefighters, but say the incident is a sobering reminder that even a tiny spark, from a bug zapper, no less, can turn deadly in seconds.

As Pattaya’s party scene shows no signs of slowing, the question remains: how many more wake-up calls will it take before proper fire safety is no longer treated like an optional extra?